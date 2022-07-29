Seth Brown batting fourth for Oakland on Friday

www.numberfire.com
BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade
We’ve now had one of our first big splashes ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Seattle Mariners are acquiring two-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo. Per Jeff Passan: BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) […] The post BREAKING: Mariners acquiring Reds ace Luis Castillo in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Zach McKinstry not in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Zach McKinstry is sitting Friday in the team's game against Colorado Rockies. McKinstry is being replaced in left field by Trayce Thompson versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 14 plate appearances this season, McKinstry has a .091 batting average with a .649 OPS, 1 home run,...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks upcoming series in Cleveland
Diamondbacks at Guardians When: 4:10 p.m., Monday. Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland. Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 3.94) at Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.97). ...
Reese McGuire catching for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. McGuire will start at catching position after Seby Zavala was rested versus right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project McGuire to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Willi Castro batting ninth for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Castro will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Jonathan Schoop moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Gavin Sheets starting in right field for White Sox on Friday night
Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested in Chicago. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
Rays' Yu Chang batting ninth on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Taylor Walls returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
Jake Meyers batting eighth for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Raleigh will catch for right-hander George Kirby on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Luis Torrens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
Mets' Luis Guillorme batting eighth on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and Miami. Eduardo Escobar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Guillorme for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
James Outman batting ninth for Los Angeles on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Outman will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. Hanser Alberto returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Outman for 7.7 FanDuel points...
Kody Clemens in lineup Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Clemens for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
Brian Serven catching for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.8 FanDuel...
