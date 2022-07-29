www.mysanantonio.com
Hess Midstream: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hess Midstream HESM. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55.59 per share. On Wednesday, Hess Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 55.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look
Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
This passive income duo can add serious power to your portfolio no matter what the market throws at them.
This Dividend Stock Could Be a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
Here's a stock that can do well even if we enter a recession.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Petroleum -- Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks He Should Consider
Buffett is keeping his finger on the buy button for the energy giant. Here are some other names in the sector that he should add.
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
3 Top Innovative Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022
By leaning into sustainability, these three companies are laying the groundwork for a bright future.
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
Shell again reports record earnings -- $11.5 billion -- for second quarter
July 28 (UPI) -- Shell, one of the largest oil producers in the world, on Thursday reported record earnings for the second quarter in a row as energy prices are running high and fueling inflation. In its second-quarter earnings report, the oil giant said its earnings topped a record $11.5...
Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $48.5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue...
Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter. The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue...
Kin Insurance Surpasses $70 Million in Gross Written Premium in Second Quarter, Increasing 204% Year-to-Date
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Kin Insurance, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the second quarter ended June 30, 2022: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005168/en/ Kin Summary of Financials (Graphic: Business Wire)
Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Real Estate Stocks I'm Buying Right Now
Prospects look good for catching a ride up with each of these three in a market recovery.
Spok Holdings (SPOK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SPOK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Looking Into Kinder Morgan's Recent Short Interest
Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) short percent of float has risen 8.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.92 million shares sold short, which is 1.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
The Blackstone Group And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – The Blackstone Group (BX), First Bank (FRBA), New York Times (NYT) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
