Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hess Midstream HESM. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55.59 per share. On Wednesday, Hess Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 55.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO