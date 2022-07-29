ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hess Midstream: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hess Midstream HESM. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55.59 per share. On Wednesday, Hess Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 55.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look

Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97. Revenue was up $17.80 million from...
Enbridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $466.2 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $48.5 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue...
Red River Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter. The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue...
Kin Insurance Surpasses $70 Million in Gross Written Premium in Second Quarter, Increasing 204% Year-to-Date

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Kin Insurance, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the second quarter ended June 30, 2022: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005168/en/ Kin Summary of Financials (Graphic: Business Wire)
Recap: JELD-WEN Holding Q2 Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding JELD reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same...
Looking Into Kinder Morgan's Recent Short Interest

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) short percent of float has risen 8.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.92 million shares sold short, which is 1.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
