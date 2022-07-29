ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon musk files under seal answer and counterclaims to Twitter lawsuit over deal

By Syndicated Content
947jackfm.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
947jackfm.com

FOXBusiness

Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Twitter has one more task before Musk trial: Get shareholder approval

Twitter is moving ahead with a shareholder vote on the merger with Elon Musk a few weeks before its lawsuit against Musk goes to trial. Twitter yesterday sent a letter to shareholders inviting them to a September 13 special meeting where they will be asked to approve the merger agreement that Musk is now trying to get out of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Business Leadership#Linus Business#Wilmington
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amid Legal Spat With Elon Musk, Twitter Sets Date For Shareholder Vote On Buyout Deal

Twitter Inc TWTR has scheduled a shareholder vote on Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $44 billion takeover bid, from which the latter has walked away. What Happened: Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposal at a special meeting to be held on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to a filing made by Twitter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
AFP

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle

Elon Musk on Friday filed claims against Twitter as he fights back against the tech firm's lawsuit demanding he be held to his $44 billion buyout deal. Twitter, whose stock price closed at $41.61 on Friday, has stuck by its estimates regarding accounts run by software "bots" rather than people, and argued that Musk is contriving excuses to back out of the contract.
AFP

Musk, Twitter get Oct. 17 trial in buyout fight

Twitter's lawsuit to force Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion buyout bid is set to go to trial on October 17, a US judge has ordered, in a case with major stakes for both sides. An order from the judge handling the case, Kathaleen McCormick, lays out an expedited schedule to resolve a fight that has left Twitter in limbo.
DELAWARE STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct. 17

Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk over a canceled $44 billion buyout of the social media platform is set for a five-day trial starting Oct. 17 in Delaware, with the billionaire filing his defense and counterclaims under seal. Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick set the trial...
DELAWARE STATE

