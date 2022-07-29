Vimael Machin sitting for Oakland on Friday

www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316KBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lux will watch from the bench after Hanser Alberto was announced as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 236 batted balls this season, Lux has produced a 5.9% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Ortega is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 281 plate appearances this season, Ortega has a .233 batting average with a .677 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Nick Allen batting ninth on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Allen will start at second base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and Chicago. Chad Pinder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yermin Mercedes starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Mercedes for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks upcoming series in Cleveland
Diamondbacks at Guardians When: 4:10 p.m., Monday. Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland. Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 3.94) at Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.97). ...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets starting in right field for White Sox on Friday night
Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was rested in Chicago. numberFire's models project Sheets to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego Padres have made a run at Shohei Ohtani
We’re less than 48 hours away from the MLB’s trade deadline passing, and several big names remain on the block.
Cubs trade minors shortstop Machado to Giants
The Cubs and Giants made a trade ahead of their series finale Sunday in San Francisco. The Cubs are sending Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to San Francisco for right-hander Raynel Espinal. Machado has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal last offseason. He's hitting...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting seventh on Sunday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Piscotty will start in right field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and the White Sox. Skye Bolt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Piscotty for 10.2 FanDuel...
Jose Quintana’s got jokes as Pirates’ MLB trade deadline rumors intensify
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana is no stranger to MLB trade deadline rumors. Quintana was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the White Sox in a blockbuster ahead of the 2017 deadline, a deal that occurred after a -swath of rumors. That’s why the Pirates lefty isn’t letting this year’s rumors get to him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme batting eighth on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Guillorme will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and Miami. Eduardo Escobar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Guillorme for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jake Meyers batting eighth for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Meyers will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and the Mariners. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jack Larsen batting ninth for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Larsen will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Sam Haggerty returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Larsen for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang batting ninth on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Taylor Walls returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Saturday in the team's gme against the Boston Red Sox. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Omar Narvaez versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 169 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .234 batting average with a .773 OPS, 7...
numberfire.com
Buddy Kennedy starting in Arizona's Saturday lineup for David Peralta (trade)
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Kennedy will bat in the designated hitting spot after David Peralta was dealt to the Rays before the trading deadline. Per Baseball Savant on 56 batted balls this season, Kennedy has recorded a 1.8% barrel...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges behind the plate for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges will catch on the road after Luke Maile was benched versus Tampa Bay's lefty Jeffrey Springs. numberFire's models project Hedges to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0