Be a #BeautifyGoleta Volunteer THIS Saturday

The City of Santa Barbara was forced to reckon with its own reality with the upcoming Housing Element, where it would have to prove it could meet the state’s Regional Needs Housing Allocation (RHNA) number of 8,001 units by 2031. Part of its plan to fulfill that quota, as revealed in the first draft of the Housing Element presented to the City Council on Tuesday, is a reenvisioned version of La Cumbre Plaza as a 1,900-unit housing juggernaut.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO