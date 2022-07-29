Be a #BeautifyGoleta Volunteer THIS Saturday

www.edhat.com
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Trolleys Set for Parade Day
With a new parade route along Cabrillo Boulevard and limited nearly parking, attendees will now be able to take advantage of the downtown parking garages and arrive at the Parade route via free trolley shuttles. Old Spanish Days is partnering with the City of Santa Barbara and the Downtown Organization...
Santa Barbara Edhat
City of Goleta Welcomes Monarch 1 at Green Ribbon Cutting
The City of Goleta celebrated the unveiling and completion of Monarch 1, the City’s first solar array, at a green ribbon-cutting [Wednesday] morning, July 27, 2022, at Goleta City Hall. The event was well-attended (approximately 60 people) and included the entire Goleta City Council, City staff, dignitaries, stakeholders, staff from neighboring jurisdictions, and community members. City of Goleta Planning and Environmental Review Director Peter Imhof and recently retired, former Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore had the honor of officially cutting the green ribbon underneath the new installation, followed by cheers from the audience. Thanks to KEYT for capturing the moment with this video clip: https://youtu.be/ydSy9Hkra2k.
Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday
VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair returns midweek after a few years of COVID cancellations. The 145th fair will begin its 12 day run on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The fairgrounds, also known as Seaside Park, is located by the beach in Ventura. That's why the fair's public relations and marketing director James Lockwood recommends trying the The post Ventura County Fair returns on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Nipomo is a haven for wealthy retirees. How about more housing for local workers?
What matters more, oak trees or affordable homes? | OPINION
Businesses reflect on Guadalupe’s micro-enterprise program
GUADALUPE, Calif. – Businesses reflect on Guadalupe's microenterprise assistance program, a grant that helps locals start a business or expands an existing one. Guadalupe received a 250-thousand dollar grant for the microenterprise assistance program. It's designed for low-income residents. In order to qualify, you must be a Guadalupe resident and have a qualifying income, and the The post Businesses reflect on Guadalupe’s micro-enterprise program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta
Local bakeries in Santa Barbara are currently preparing for Fiesta. The post Local Bakeries in Santa Barbara prepare for Fiesta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op-Ed: Fiesta Parade Route is a Confused Mess
I am deeply concerned that the Fiesta Parade route this year may be a confused mess. I have been emailing the Old Spanish Days organization for months, after it was announced that the parade would return, asking about what the new route would be, bypassing the State Street parklet zone.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Training Burn Scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base
The Vandenberg SFB Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn for training purposes this summer. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
10th Annual Central Coast Fly-in hosted in Santa Maria for the last time
Over 60 flyers took planes to the Elks Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria for the 10th Annual Central Coast Giant Scale Fly-In on Friday. The post 10th Annual Central Coast Fly-in hosted in Santa Maria for the last time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lompocvmc.com
LVMC Community Update, July 29, 2022
This week our CEO updates the community on COVID Comments, Vaccinations, Patient Satisfaction and Patient/Family Feedback, and Narcan (Naloxone) Distribution. (July 29 was apparently a “slow day” in history) 1899 – First motorcycle race (Manhattan Beach, NY) 1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell formed the Boy Scouts in...
Santa Maria Police is inviting the community to their National Night Out event
Santa Maria Police Department, the City's Recreation and Parks Department, and the People for Leisure and Youth will be in attendance.
Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial
The Veterans Memorial in Santa Maria will hold a Obon Festival. The post Santa Maria celebrates its Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
La Cumbre Plaza Pitched as 1,900-Unit Housing-Crisis Savior
The City of Santa Barbara was forced to reckon with its own reality with the upcoming Housing Element, where it would have to prove it could meet the state’s Regional Needs Housing Allocation (RHNA) number of 8,001 units by 2031. Part of its plan to fulfill that quota, as revealed in the first draft of the Housing Element presented to the City Council on Tuesday, is a reenvisioned version of La Cumbre Plaza as a 1,900-unit housing juggernaut.
Lompoc Unified deputy superintendent leaving district
The Lompoc Unified School District is not only looking for a new superintendent but also now a deputy superintendent as well.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Padres National Forest Seeks Comments on Ecological Restoration Project
Forest officials [this week] encouraged interested members of the public to comment on the scope of the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF) Ecological Restoration Project, which is being proposed on four of the five LPNF Ranger Districts. The purpose of this project is to restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels, and reintroduce fire on the landscape by prescribed burning on approximately 235,495 acres of land administered by the LPNF within Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.
Noozhawk
Viva La Fiesta! Old Spanish Days Returns with Full Schedule of Parades, Performances
Fiesta is back this week with all of its traditional events, including the historical horse parade, mercados, the rodeo, and an array of dance and musical performances. Old Spanish Days, with events Wednesday through Sunday, is a tradition that dates back to 1924 with a parade to celebrate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre, according to Santa Barbara Fiesta. This year’s theme is “Todos Juntos en Familia,” or “All Together as a Family.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Jeff Shaffer Got the 20-Year Itch — Again
Every 20 years or so, Jeff Shaffer gets an itch. For the last two decades, he has been the most visible face forward for S.B. ACT — also known as Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation — a super-group focusing on solving society ills. Shaffer has relentlessly, but quietly, pushed the powers-that-be toward more compassionate responses and effective solutions for those living in town without roofs over their heads. But that’s all about to change.
Taft Midway Driller
Fire destroys vacant house, damages home next door
Fire destroyed a vacant house and danged an occupied home next door in South Taft Saturday evening. No injuries were reported, and Kern County firefighters rescued numerous pets from the damaged house. The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Montview. Arriving firefighters found the remnants...
idesignarch.com
Mediterranean-Style Mansion on a Grand Estate in Montecito
Solana Estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California is situated on an 11-acre private knoll top with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains. Built in 1914 by Santa Barbara native Frederick Forrest Peabody and designed by architect Francis T. Underhill, the 22,000-square-foot estate at 256 Eucalyptus Hill Drive once served as the site of an American think tank, with visiting guests such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy.
Pacaso homes spark debate in local communities
MONTECITO, Calif.-People driving through Montecito and Santa Barbara Riviera neighborhoods are likely to see "No Pacaso!" signs along the roadway. Pacaso isn't spelled like the famous painter Pablo Picasso and has nothing to do with art. It's a property broker that started buying luxury homes during the pandemic. Pacaso sells the vacation homes to a The post Pacaso homes spark debate in local communities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
