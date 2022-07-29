ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Imprisoned women say male detainees assaulted them after paying to access their cells

By John Boyle
NPR
 2 days ago
www.npr.org

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
