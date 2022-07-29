alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 233 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marana, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 22:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures of 98 to 103. * WHERE...Surprise Valley, Western Nevada Basin and Range, and Northern Washoe County. This includes the cities of Cedarville, Gerlach, Lovelock, Imlay, Nixon, Fallon, and Fernley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High risk of heath health impacts for much of the population, especially those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those outdoors for extended periods of time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While daytime high temperatures will remain hot, limited overnight cooling will exacerbate heat health impacts especially for those without air conditioning.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hanover, Henrico by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hanover; Henrico A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND WEST CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTIES At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wyndham, or 10 miles east of Goochland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Law Enforcement reported a funnel cloud between Pouncey Tract and Howardsmille Road near Rockville. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Tuckahoe and Wyndham around 155 PM EDT. Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Rockville, Gilman, Vontay, Johnsons Springs, Goodall, Elmont, Short Pump and Dumbarton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lane County through 600 PM PDT At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Belknap Springs, or 28 miles northwest of La Pine, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, up to half inch hail and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Frequent lightning is also associated with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lane County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Charles; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT CHARLES DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Polk, Greater Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rutherford and eastern Polk Counties through 230 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Columbus, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Mill Spring, Green Creek and Harris. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures through Monday will range between 95 and 110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington valleys and Western Columbia Basin * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Tornado Warning issued for Halifax by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles north of Dortches, or 16 miles north of Rocky Mount, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Halifax County, including the following locations Enfield, Glenview and Medoc Mountain State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Knott by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Floyd; Knott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Central Knott County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 945 AM EDT. * At 748 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hindman, Wheelwright, Pippa Passes, Larkslane, Garner, Hollybush, Mousie, Soft Shell, Leburn, Yellow Mountain, Kite, Raven, Topmost, Demo, Vest, Dry Creek, Tina, Carrie, Buckingham and Price. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Branch, Caleb Fork, Long Fork, Terry Branch, Dry Creek, Frasure Creek, Right Fork Beaver Creek, Big Branch, Montgomery Creek, Clear Creek, Hollybush Creek, Jacks Creek, Balls Fork, Left Fork Holly Bush Creek, Ogden Branch, Patten Fork, Troublesome Creek, Caney Fork, Left Fork Beaver Creek, Left Fork Troublesome Creek, Ball Branch, Lick Branch, Beech Creek, Mill Creek, Ned Fork, Jones Fork, Spewing Camp Branch, Quicksand Creek and Trace Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 445 AM MST early this morning for the Sacramento Wash from Golden Valley to Topock. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 04:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Flood Advisory issued for Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 05:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Knott; Letcher; Perry; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Magoffin, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Magoffin; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 719 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prestonsburg, Coal Run Village, Martin, Forest Hills, Allen, Gulnare, Piso, McCombs, Jarad, Heenan, Meta, Boldman, Betsy Layne, Justell, Harold, Varney, Aluba, Endicott, Ivel and Heisey. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected during the highlighted time frame. A combination of gusty wind...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Johnson. * WIND: Northwest around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, mainly across the northern half of the county. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs 93 to 98.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Leelanau, Benzie and Grand Traverse Counties through 730 AM EDT At 655 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Platte Township, or near Empire, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Traverse City, Elk Rapids, Empire, Beulah, Bingham, Suttons Bay, Benzonia, Cedar, Honor, Lake Ann, and Interlochen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colville Reservation DRY AND BREEZY MONDAY AND TUESDAY .Monday will deliver another day of triple digit heat before the upper-level ridge begins to weaken and flatten. The breakdown of the ridge will promote breezy winds and potential for several hours of critical wind and humidity levels each afternoon and early evening. Strongest winds on Monday will be in the foothills of the Cascades, Methow and Okanogan Valley, Colville Reservation, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the Columbia Basin. Winds will become breezier across the eastern districts of Washington by Tuesday with critical fire weather conditions likely across the Spokane Area, Palouse, and foothills of the Northeast Blue Mountains along with in central Washington in the lee of the Cascade Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 16 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.
