Effective: 2022-07-30 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY .A deep upper-level low is parked offshore while a strong upper- level ridge is overhead. Each afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop across portions of central and eastern Oregon with abundant lightning and strong, gusty outflow winds being the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control. * THUNDERSTORMS...Frequent lightning is possible with lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central Oregon.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO