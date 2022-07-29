Jackson County School District heads back to school next week

www.wlox.com
Back to school 2022: First Day of School dates across the Gulf Coast
School is back in session this week for several school districts along the Gulf Coast.
Pass Christian School District opens the doors and the books
Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900 co-workers. Still sounds pretty good, right? It could happen for employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation. The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. Wetter set-up this week; heavy rain possible for some. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.31.22.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
theadvocate.com
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis. Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday morning and immediately evacuated. William Carey University’s Tradition Campus, as well as three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses, including the Bryant Center at Tradition in Biloxi, the Jackson County Campus in Gautier, and the Perkinston Campus, all received threats. There is not currently a threat at MGCCC’s Harrison County Campus in Gulfport.
Heavier sand experiment aimed at stopping U.S. 90 storm issues
On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators.
Jackson Free Press
Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
Gulfport school bus drivers being “retrained” after kindergartner is abandoned at bus stop
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a situation no parent wants to happen to a child - being let off the school bus and left to wander through a neighborhood. All the while, parents are looking for the child. That’s what happened to one Gulfport kindergartner Thursday afternoon, leaving both...
‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation
Going on right now in Bay St. Louis, the NAACP in Hancock County is holding its "Sunday in the Park." Today is going to be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible, but we have a better chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.
WATCH | Clay County flooding
On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators.
LIVE: 'The Island' in Gulfport under boil water notice
With all of Thursday morning's threats coming around the same time, South Mississippi law enforcement resources were stretched thin.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
Fish fry raises money for child diagnosed with brain tumor
On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators.
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
