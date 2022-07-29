ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Jackson County School District heads back to school next week

WLOX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Pass Christian School District opens the doors and the books

Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900 co-workers. Still sounds pretty good, right? It could happen for employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. |. Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study showing a possible stage 4 blue cell tumor. The family is still...
WLOX

Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation. The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. Wetter set-up this week; heavy rain possible for some. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.31.22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Pass Christian, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Pass Christian, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
theadvocate.com

Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course

Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
WLOX

NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
WLOX

Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis. Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Back To School#Christian#Mississippi Aquarium#Shark Research Program
WLOX

Bomb threats reported at four Mississippi college, community college campuses

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four college and community college campuses in South Mississippi received bomb threats Thursday morning and immediately evacuated. William Carey University’s Tradition Campus, as well as three Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses, including the Bryant Center at Tradition in Biloxi, the Jackson County Campus in Gautier, and the Perkinston Campus, all received threats. There is not currently a threat at MGCCC’s Harrison County Campus in Gulfport.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Heavier sand experiment aimed at stopping U.S. 90 storm issues

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
Jackson Free Press

Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLOX

WATCH | Clay County flooding

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIVE: 'The Island' in Gulfport under boil water notice

With all of Thursday morning's threats coming around the same time, South Mississippi law enforcement resources were stretched thin. Coast woman influences the future of the casino industry. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Coast Dealing Academy helps teach a younger generation and veterans about gaming. Dangerous bacteria found here in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
WKRG News 5

Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Fish fry raises money for child diagnosed with brain tumor

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...

Comments / 0

Community Policy