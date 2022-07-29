ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

VIDEO: Medical helicopter crashes in Andalusia

By Robert Smith, Seth Feiner, Cameron Conrad, Devin Dudley
 2 days ago

UPDATE:

ANDALUSIA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — WDHN News has received new information on the helicopter crash in Andalusia.

The helicopter crashed after being called to a nearby hospital, Andalusia Health. After taking off at Dean’s Field across from Dean’s Cake House, the helicopter crashed on the edge of the field, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

The medical helicopter was from Evergreen, Alabama, according to Elba police.

The pilot and two Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were onboard during the crash. The pilot sustained “serious” injuries and the EMTs received lesser injuries, according to Sheriff Turman.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are en route to the scene.

A WDHN reporter is at the scene and will live updates on WDHN News at 5 and 6. Stay with us for more.

ORIGINAL:

ANDALUSIA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A medical helicopter has crashed in Covington County.

There are at least three injuries, and possibly one trauma injury, according to police dispatch in Covington County. At this time, information is limited, however, we can confirm that first responders with the Andalusia Police Department are on the scene.

Officials tell WDHN that the pilot was picking up a patient from a nearby medical facility when he began to feel ill and tried to land the helicopter which resulted in the helicopter crashing.

WDHN has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update you with the latest.


