Authorities identify 23-year-old man who jumped or fell from airplane

‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before North Carolina emergency landing
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
After NC co-pilot ‘exited’ plane, questions remain, sadness lingers where he was found
“I can’t go in my backyard.” After Charles Hew Crooks was found behind a Fuquay-Varina house, his story has gripped people all over the country.
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
Q&A: What we know about co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit before RDU landing
There are many questions about the co-pilot who exited his plane before it made an emergency landing at RDU Friday. Here’s what we know so far.
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Single Vehicle Accident
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a driver killed in a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Benson Road near the Harnett-Johnston County line. The wreck was reported at 11:39pm Sunday, July 31. The Highway Patrol said Juan Carlos Miguel Gonzalez, age...
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Craven County car break-ins
National Night Out events across ENC. Man charged with assault...
Choking and turning blue: Garner police officer saves life of 2-day-old baby
The mother of a newborn is sharing her appreciation for a Garner police officer whose actions saved her son’s life. Tobias McLean was 11 days old on July 25 when he stopped breathing. His mother, Haley Brooks, says the family was on the road home to Linden after celebrating...
Wayne County sheriff said nothing to indicate man in deadly standoff would be hostile
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce said there were no indications that a man who is accused of shooting three of his deputies Monday morning would be hostile. Deputies were trying to serve involuntary commitment papers on 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton. Hamilton reportedly shot and killed himself...
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 Rocky Mount paintball attacks, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County deputy has been released from the hospital, while a second deputy has died after Monday’s standoff on Arrington Bridge Road. Sgt. Matthew Fishman passed away at ECU Health Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. The sergeant was one of three...
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
3 Wayne County deputies shot while serving papers; suspect dead after standoff
A 23-year-old man suspected of shooting three Wayne County deputies as they tried to serve involuntary commitment papers was found dead in a home hours later.
Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
Body found in Fuquay-Varina believed to belong to person who jumped or fell from airplane
Holly Springs, N.C. — Authorities believe they have found the body of a person who may have jumped or fallen from a plane before it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport for an emergency landing. First responders fanned out in southwest Wake County Friday afternoon, looking the person who exited the...
23-year-old man who ‘exited’ plane found dead in Fuquay-Varina after massive search
A 23-year-old man who “exited” a plane Friday afternoon before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was found dead around 7 p.m. Friday in Fuquay-Varina, authorities said. After a massive search that involved several municipal, county and federal agencies, the man’s body was found behind...
Pedestrian dead after collision with car in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Fayetteville was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:36 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. The...
Man charged with assault after police say he shot person with paintballs
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have charged a man with assault after they say he shot someone with paintballs leaving the person with a severe eye injury. The Rocky Mount Police Department said 23-year-old Michael Darcus has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury, damage to property, and three counts of misdemeanor assault.
