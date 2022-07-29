Day tickets will allow Yellowstone visitors to drive through Tower Junction

nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
Some taglines of iconic 'Duckboy Cards' updated to meet current trends
STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — For 35 years, Montanans have been collecting, sending and receiving postcards that show the lighter side of Montana life. Paul Stanton's 'Duckboy Cards are known for their quirky, rural Montana humor. Now, many of their taglines are being updated to meet current trends for new generations.
NBCMontana
Thayer Fire burns west of Lolo near Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Thayer Fire started five miles west of Lolo on Highway 12 Sunday afternoon. Callers allegedly heard a loud "pop," followed by smoke and flames coming from a downed powerline but the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Crews were able to control the...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Wildfire burning west of Lolo
According to the Montana Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wildfire map, the Thayer fire was discovered before 4 p.m.
NBCMontana
Trail clearing, maintenance projects planned in Sula, Stevensville areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest Service along with the Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen will begin trail clearing and maintenance projects in multiple areas starting early August. The projects include repairing fences, removing brush and cleaning trails. The public should be on alert, as volunteers and stock...
NBCMontana
Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
Wildfire near Elmo expands to 4,000 acres; evacuations ordered
A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has burned an estimated 2,000 acres and forced evacuations.
NBCMontana
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
Flathead Beacon
UPDATE: Wildfire West of Elmo Grows to 7,000 Acres
A wildfire burning west of the Lake County community of Elmo led to residential evacuations Friday evening as firefighters from multiple agencies converged on the blaze, including aerial and ground resources. By Saturday afternoon the “Elmo 2” fire was estimated to be greater than 7,000 acres in size and 0...
NBCMontana
Fire danger moved to very high in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — With hot and dry conditions continuing Missoula County have raised the fire danger in the Missoula area to very high. "Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity," according to the Missoula County Fire Protection Association.
NBCMontana
Fire danger raised to very high on Flathead reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the CSKT Division of Fire say lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation are now at very high fire danger effective immediately. No restrictions are currently in place, but officials urge caution. Fireworks and debris burning are not allowed.
NBCMontana
Slow fire season means no pay for contracted firefighters
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire season is in full swing, but for contracted firefighters, there has been a lack of large wildland fires. “We are ordered by the city or state to assist them in suppressing wildland fires, whereas the agency has their own firefighting force that is the primary initial attack. Contractors such as I provide 50% of the wildland firefighters each year,” said Troy Kurth, CEO of Rocky Mountain Fire in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Polson gears up for Flathead Cherry Festival
MISSOULA, Mont. — It’s all hands on deck in Polson, as organizers prepare for this year's Flathead Cherry Festival. Event organizers say this festival is going to be the biggest one yet. They're expecting to have 130 vendors, artisans, nonprofits and much more. “An event like this really...
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows to 600 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has surpassed 600 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The fire was mapped at 611 acres on Thursday night, up 19 acres from the night before. "Perimeter growth was limited this period, occurring primarily along the fire’s...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
travelnowsmart.com
How much does it cost to stay at Quinn’s hot springs Resort
How Much Does it Cost to Stay at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort?. The cost of staying at Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort varies depending on the season and the number of guests. The average price per night is $120. This luxurious resort features seven geothermal pools surrounded by natural rock. The lodges are large and feature modern amenities. All accommodations include fireplaces and living rooms, and are fully equipped with TVs. You can even play games and watch live entertainment, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery.
NBCMontana
Symphony in the Park event coming to downtown Missoula in August
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony is kicking off its 2022-23 season with Symphony in the Park at Caras Park this August. The event has been running for 17 years. Attendees can come listen to "Music for the Soul" for free at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. Bring lawn...
NBCMontana
National Weather Services issues red flag warning
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning at 1:05 p.m. for the Flathead Reservation, east Lolo and the Bitterroot areas. The alert reports gusty winds, low humidity and an unstable atmosphere result in high fire risk. Conditions will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.
NBCMontana
Semi tipped on its side near Elmo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
NBCMontana
Missoula police to host National Night Out this Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department will host the nationwide event National Night Out on Tuesday night. A splash pad for kids created by the Missoula Fire Department. A car seat check hosted by Safe Kids Missoula. A potential landing and takeoff from Light Flight. National Night Out...
