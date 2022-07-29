Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record

spectrumlocalnews.com
Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia
Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Floats A Jaw-Dropping Air Pollution Theory
Problem-plagued U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has presented an astounding argument for not enacting laws against air pollution: America’s “good air” will simply “decide” to go to China, he told supporters in Georgia. A viral video clip of the speech by the Republican — who...
Georgia Senate showdown: Herschel Walker says he ‘can take the hits’ from Raphael Warnock and Democrats
EXCLUSIVE: After facing a barrage of ads the past two months portraying him as unqualified to represent Georgia in the Senate, Republican nominee Herschel Walker is pushing back against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and allied groups backing the incumbent senator. Walker on Thursday went up with his first general election...
Raphael Warnock Beats Herschel Walker Among Georgia Independents: New Poll
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads his Republican opponent Herschel Walker among Georgia's independent voters as well as among the state's voters overall in a new poll—suggesting that the incumbent is well positioned to maintain his seat in November's election. In January 2021, Warnock narrowly defeated GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler...
Opinion: Over 100 Georgia Sheriffs 'Write Out' Against Stacey Abrams -- Could Mark the Death Knoll of Her Campaign
Within the last couple of weeks, the Sheriffs of 102 Georgia counties physically signed their names to a letter blasting already floundering gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as being "soft on crime."
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race
David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast. Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Georgia...
NBC News
Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POLITICO
A Georgia judge ordered that Jody Hice must testify about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There are still some thorny issues to work out.
The courts want more information before deciding if immunities apply to the Georgia Republican's potential testimony. Hice, Hice, maybe: Rep. Jody Hice must testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, a federal court ruled Monday. However, it left...
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
After a Ruling Ousted the Fulton County DA from Investigating Him, a Georgia State Senator May Find Himself in Friendlier Territory
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. After finding himself inside the crosshairs of an internationally watched investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones (R) notched a courtroom victory earlier this week by successfully disqualifying the prosecutor who announced that he was a “target.” The politician may not have wide name recognition outside of Georgia, but he’s currently running for lieutenant governor, the state’s second highest executive branch post.
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Opinion: One state where GOPers show the election wasn't stolen
A Kentucky legislative panel held a recent hearing on election integrity. The message from those who testified: Kentucky's elections are secure. Joshua A. Douglas points out this is quite different from the national sentiment among many on the right.
Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
Atlanta-area DA tells Georgia GOP chair he could be indicted in election probe
The Atlanta-area district attorney investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia sent a target letter to state Republican party Chair David Shafer, warning him that he may be indicted as part of her investigation, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Eric Boehm: Georgia Ballot Access Is Insane
You've probably heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congressional representative from Georgia's 14th district. Greene has openly dabbled in conspiracy theories, and she's often been cast as a leading example of the GOP's far-right fringe. So it's no surprise that she's inspired some challengers—and not only from the Democratic Party.
U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.
Poll shows tight races for Georgia governor and Senate
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed that incumbent Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock have narrow leads. The survey shows that 48 per cent of likely voters say they support Mr Kemp, compared to 43 per cent who say they support former state legislator Stacey Abrams. The two are in a rematch after Mr Kemp narrowly beat Ms Abrams in 2018. Ms Abrams never fully conceded her race to Mr Kemp because of allegations of voter suppression.
