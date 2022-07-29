ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

70-year-old man indicted in deadly Vestavia Hills church shooting

By WBRC Staff
wtvy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tag24.com

Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church shooting

Birmingham, Alabama - A 70-year-old man accused of gunning down three people during a potluck dinner at an Alabama church has been indicted on capital-murder charges. Some 25 people were gathered together for the "Boomers Potluck" held on June 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Vestavia Hills, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Episcopal Church#Violent Crime#Potluck Dinner#The Vestavia Hills Police
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

1 dead after lawn mower collides with car

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A person driving a lawn mower was killed in collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Clanton. According to Clanton Police, the subject was attempting to cross 7th Street North in the area of 3500 block around 1:54 p.m. The subject failed to yield when a vehicle came crossing the street […]
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

16-year-old charged in Pinson shooting death

A 16-year-old boy from Pinson is charged with capital murder in the July 25, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old. Lacorian Maxwell was shot to death in a vehicle outside of his home on Kimberly Loop Road in Pinson. The 16-year-old is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with...
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday night six miles west of Coker left a 22-year-old man dead. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Josh Plowman, of Buhl was injured when his Chevrolet collided head-on with a GMC Sierra. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County 140. Plowman was not […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy