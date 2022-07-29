ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Lawn care tips with Brown Landscape Management

By Summer Jewell
WSAZ
 2 days ago
www.wsaz.com

meigsindypress.com

Village of Middleport Features Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio – Each week the Village of Middleport chooses a yard to feature for the landscaping and work put into it. Their home is located at 706 Art Lewis Street. Steve Carson is the second generation at the location. Steve and Beckey purchased it four years ago from his parents. Beckey has turned their home into a landscaping showcase. She has built a 3,000 gallon koi pond which has went through many changes, each time growing larger. The pond has a waterfall, fountain, numerous water plants, and a crossover bridge to get to the front door. The landscaping includes plantings such as mammoth elphant ear, canna lily, hasta, snap dragon, lupine, iris, and banana plant, just to name a few. Forty bags of mulch surround the pond and Beckey says it will take about 20 more to complete. She has her own small greenhouse and starts some of her plants from scratch. Her grandson, Kendaven, is very proud of his own miniature koi pond and fairy garden off to the side.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dog Haus Biergarten celebrates the dog days of summer by introducing us to their dog of the week. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Tri-State Exotic Pet Expo Comes to Boyd County

Inquiring minds want to know, what’s an exotic pet expo? We have the answers for you. It's a huge traveling pet show. The animals are for sale directly from the breeders that raise them. They offer hard-to-find feed and supplies, for exotic animals. We spoke with Shawn Alexander the owner of Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo, regarding the upcoming event at the Boyd County Convention Center on the first weekend in August. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m you can attend this free event. Alexander is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a good turnout, this will be the first time that the Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo has been hosted in Boyd County.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Bogey's BBQ

TORNADO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bogey's Driving Range in Tornado, W.Va., is serving up more than a great space to practice your swing. Its barbecue food is talk of the holler. Bogey's has five different smokers with pork butts, turkey breasts, chicken and briskets. Owner Andrew Ford said each item has a unique cooking time.
TORNADO, WV
Metro News

Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community

RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
RACINE, OH
US News and World Report

Painted Rocks Left to Spread Positivity, Kindness in WVa

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Colorful rocks covered with painted images of animals, plants and inspirational quotes can be found in Huntington after Project Hope for Women and Children debuted its new Community Kindness Rock Garden. Project Hope works with women and their families navigating long-term recovery, developing healthy parenting...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Willie Nelson to perform at Paramount Arts Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A country music legend is headed to Ashland, Kentucky. David Miller from Paramount Arts Center stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their upcoming concert, featuring Willie Nelson and family. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
ASHLAND, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Revolutionary Racing Awarded Racetrack License

$55M quarter horse facility to create new jobs, tax revenues in eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build a world-class equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Car hits South Charleston business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business is rebuilding after their building was hit by a car Friday. It happened in South Charleston near C Street and 4th Ave. The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Sky is the limit for Williamson exotic animal business

Working with animals has been a lifelong passion for one Mingo County woman who recently opened an exotic pet store in downtown Williamson. It has taken many years to reach this milestone in her life and she has had to overcome many obstacles placed in her way including domestic violence, deaths of family members and the COVID-19 pandemic.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Elderly man with dementia missing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly man with early onset dementia is missing Friday from his home in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management officials. Don Gussler, 82, went missing from the Adams community, and is considered to be in danger, officials say. Gussler is described as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING for parts of Tri-State

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following locations in the Tri-State area: Boyd County, Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County, Ohio West Central Cabell County, West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County, West Virginia This warning will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy rain will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

City of Prestonsburg fireworks display postponed again

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - In light of devastating flooding in the county, the rescheduled 4th of July fireworks display for the City of Prestonsburg has been postponed yet again. The show was postponed earlier this month following a mass shooting in Allen, Kentucky that killed three police officers and injured...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WTAP

Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson Co. Junior fair is closing its swine bar as a precaution. They say they have had about 15-20 hogs with a reported fever over the past couple of days. They have been given aspirin and supportive therapy (oral fluids and cold towels). No antibiotics have been given to the hogs while at the fair. Aspirin can be given up to 24 hours prior to slaughter with no residue found in meat.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

