Bridgeport, WV

The Bridge announces fall programming

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many people probably don’t want to hear that the fall is looming right around the corner, but some places are already starting to plan for it.

The Bridge Sports Complex is one of those places as they released their fall programming guide. Its programming gives people of all ages to have fun at the complex.

“The Lil’ Trolls youth development program is 18 months to 6 years old and we have the adult leagues that we had this past year,” The Bridge’s Assistant General Manager for Business Development Chase Robey said. “We did a recap, we had 400 participants that were ages 40 and up so that’s outstanding just something to offer for literally the little toddler to the parent.”

Bridgeport Police to hold 'National Night Out' event

Fall programs for the sports complex include:

  • A new afterschool program.
  • Lil’ Trolls Multisport.
  • Youth recreation volleyball program for kids ages 6 to 13.
  • Swimming lessons.
  • Adult leagues for basketball, volleyball and soccer.
  • Mountain State Storm Club Teams.
  • Specialty training and development classes for different sports like soccer and volleyball.

The new afterschool program is something that is exciting Robey.

“We’re certainly excited about it,” Robey said. “It’s another new creative way to provide a resource to the area.”

The program is currently limited to 50 students from Johnson and Simpson schools in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The program will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Transportation and healthy snacks will be provided to students.

