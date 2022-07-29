www.investorsobserver.com
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock
General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
FOXBusiness
Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post best month since 2020, but pitfalls remain
Investors rounded out the month with a basket of red flags on the economy, yet all three of the major market averages posted the best month since 2020, taking inflation and recession confirmation in stride. For the S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, investors would need to go back...
Market Volatility Declines Slightly On The First Trading Day Of August
U.S. stocks extended their rebound on Friday, amid further decline in the US dollar, as investors cheered strong corporate earnings results despite higher labor costs and continuous rise in inflation. Better-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN lifted overall market sentiment, while energy companies including Exxon Mobil...
Business Insider
US stock futures jump after Apple and Amazon earnings cheer investors, while the dollar slips
US futures rallied Friday as investors cheered Amazon and Apple's second-quarter earnings. The dollar slipped after a sustained drop in US bond yields, driven by concerns about growth. Stocks have risen this week despite the Fed hiking rates hard and the release of weak growth data. US stock futures rose...
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
U.S. Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Drops 2%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Global Payments Inc. GPN, The Mosaic Company MOS, Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON. The manufacturing...
Motley Fool
Here's What Makes This Dow Jones Stock So Safe
Consumer staples, including beverages, typically hold fast and recover quickly during bear markets. Coca-Cola's product diversity and international market growth show its continued strength. The company has a history of quick and effective recovery in the face of recessions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
CNBC
European markets make a cautious start to August trading; HSBC up 6%
LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday to begin the new month, with investors digesting a fresh round of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.2% above the flatline by late morning, with banks adding 1.8% while construction and material stocks dropped 0.6%. The mixed trade for...
tickerreport.com
CorVel (CRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
Apple profit declines nearly 11%
Even the world's most valuable tech company isn't immune to the more challenging global economic climate.
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
AXT AXTI shares increased by 20.5% to $8.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AXT's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 654.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $363.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
Earnings Preview For Harmonic
Harmonic HLIT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Harmonic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Harmonic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
