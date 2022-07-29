Committee to review proposed ordinance on park hours

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In a contentious late-night session, School District 163 voted against hiring Belinda Mosby, wife of Board President Walter Mosby, as the district’s Grants and Budget Coordinator, a position now open with the resignation of Susan Lach. The matter came to a vote only after the board president bumped the Consent Agenda to after the board’s Executive Session. Three board members voted against hiring Ms. Mosby, two voted in favor, and three abstained. With that count, the motion failed. One board member justified his vote in favor of the hiring by apparently arguing that nepotism and favoritism have been a long-standing reality in the district and should be allowed to continue.

PARK FOREST, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO