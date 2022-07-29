Committee to review proposed ordinance on park hours

evanstonroundtable.com
Checking in with Council member Juan Geracaris
Juan Geracaris said since beginning his tenure on Evanston’s City Council four months ago, he’s focused on getting up to speed as quickly as he can. “For the first couple of months, I’ve been focusing on learning as much as I can about how city services work,” Geracaris said. “Figuring out who’s in charge of what, that’s been a big part of onboarding myself basically, since I’m jumping on kind of off-cycle.”
Evanston Police announce National Night Out at Arrington Lagoon Aug. 2
Community members are invited to participate in the “National Night Out” celebration event taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Arrington Lagoon, 1647 Sheridan Road. The City of Evanston is hosting a family friendly National Night Out complete with an obstacle course, food...
Committee OKs funding source for program that will honor legacy businesses
Members of the city’s Economic Development Committee (EDC) took their biggest step yet forward in establishing a program honoring legacy businesses. Committee members voted at its Wednesday, July 27, meeting to allocate up to $100,000 in funding for the project. Council member Clare Kelly (1st) proposed creating the program,...
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
Austin Weekly News
City’s transit plan vows equity, residents fear gentrification
A recent plan by Chicago officials to develop areas near transit lines has residents anxious to see whether development means displacement. The Connected Communities Ordinance, a plan by the city to “stimulate equitable development near public transit,” seeks to create safe spaces near transit lines to bring more development in the form of businesses, affordable housing and beautification projects. The plan is meant to boost employment and public safety.
SD 163 Board Votes Against Hiring Board President Mosby’s Wife
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- In a contentious late-night session, School District 163 voted against hiring Belinda Mosby, wife of Board President Walter Mosby, as the district’s Grants and Budget Coordinator, a position now open with the resignation of Susan Lach. The matter came to a vote only after the board president bumped the Consent Agenda to after the board’s Executive Session. Three board members voted against hiring Ms. Mosby, two voted in favor, and three abstained. With that count, the motion failed. One board member justified his vote in favor of the hiring by apparently arguing that nepotism and favoritism have been a long-standing reality in the district and should be allowed to continue.
Annex Courthouse to be Moved to Will County Courthouse
The Chief Judge of Will County has announced that starting on August 29th, Judges and Courtrooms from the Civil Division located in the Will County Court Annex (formerly known as the Emco Building), will be relocated to the main Courthouse located at 100 W. Jefferson Street. “With the exception of...
Second installment property tax bills months late
Have you noticed something missing in your summer mail this year? Typically, second installment property tax bills are mailed in July and due Aug. 1. Not this year. For 2021 property taxes, which are payable in 2022, the second installment statements have not been mailed and likely won’t be for months to come.
Accomplished Business Leader Enters Race for Mayor of Naperville, Seeks to Unite Community
Above / Scott Wehrli launches campaign for Mayor of Naperville and he welcomes input. Local business executive, civic leader, and public safety official Scott Wehrli has launched his campaign for Mayor of Naperville. After serving for decades on various boards and commissions, this is his first time seeking elective office.
The transit-oriented 43 Green Residential tops off in Bronzeville
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the developers Habitat Company and P3 Markets, are celebrating the topping off of 43 Green Residential, the first equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) on Chicago’s South Side. The $100 million, three-phase new construction aims to invigorate the neighborhood around the 43rd Street Green Line station...
UpRising Bakery owner 'outraged' after village issues letter prohibiting events
The fallout continues at a Lake in the Hills bakery where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages.
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Calumet City mayor looks to transform former Sears at River Oaks Mall into indoor water park
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Plans are in the works to turn a struggling mall into a crown jewel of the community.An ambitious suburban mayor wants to build a massive water park on the former site of a Sears store, and the city council in Calumet City approved funding for the plan Thursday night.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, wooden boards mark the spot where Sears closed its location at the River Oaks Center mall nine years ago.Now, the mayor of Calumet City wants to replace the wood with water -- a whole lot of it. River Oaks Roaring Rivers...
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
Lightfoot believes the 2 CPS teachers who organized student protests over General Iron could set troubling precedent
While saying she wasn’t trying to fire George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, Mayor Lightfoot expressed concerns about teachers urging students to do some things outside the classroom.
What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?
Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency in Lifetime Fitness locker room
The city administrator for west suburban Warrenville has been charged with public indecency, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.
Mayor Lightfoot signs executive order to protect those traveling to Chicago for abortions
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an executive order that would prohibit city workers and police from helping another state prosecute anyone traveling to Chicago to seek an abortion. Lightfoot said this is a pre-emptive step as some states are looking at laws to make it illegal to cross state lines for abortions. “You have […]
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
Evanston Pour adds a caffeine kick to Main-Dempster Mile
The Main-Dempster Mile’s diverse selection of culinary delights got a little richer this year with the opening of Evanston Pour, 528 Dempster St., in late February. One part local coffee hub, one part European wine bar, Evanston Pour has the welcoming atmosphere of a neighborhood Cheers. An enthusiastic crowd...
