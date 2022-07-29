What Phoenix Mercury fans say about Brittney Garner's absence

www.wfae.org
BREAKING: Eric Paschall Signs With Timberwolves
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Eric Paschall has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 25-year-old has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
Latest On Jazz-Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
The Utah Jazz have made no shortage of headlines this NBA offseason. They traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a major haul and could look to enter a full-scale rebuild, which would surely require trading Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks have also made a splash of their own by...
deseret.com
Former Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall reportedly has a new team
Eric Paschall will reportedly remain in the NBA after all. In recent days, there were rumors that the former Utah Jazz forward was eyeing a move overseas, which he publicly shot down on Twitter. Then on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paschall has agreed to a one-year deal with...
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles Lakers open to Julius Randle reunion if Knicks land Donovan Mitchell
Aside from their coaching change, the Los Angeles Lakers are still looking into other ways to ensure their results in
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble
Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod has one of the most respected dribble moves in basketball history. And Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has spent the offseason trying to perfect. Oladipo has been in the gym working to get back to all-star form following back-to-back injuries on his ‘revenge tour.’...
Phoenix Suns, Mercury Release Statement on Death of Bill Russell
The Suns released a joint statement with the Phoenix Mercury on the passing of legendary basketball icon Bill Russell.
Yardbarker
Dallas Native Myles Turner Praises Luka Doncic For Early Rise To NBA Success: "The Way He Sees The Game, The Way He’s Able To Get Everyone Involved, The Swag He Plays With Is Rare"
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest talents in the league on their roster right now in Luka Doncic. Doncic is already pushing all-time legends like Michael Jordan in terms of his playoff scoring average, but he has a lot more to learn and achieve in the league. The...
Jefferson, Fowles lead Lynx to 84-77 victory over Sparks
LOS ANGELES -- Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-77 on Sunday.Jefferson shot 9 for 14 and Fowles made her first eight shots before missing on her final attempt for Minnesota (12-19). Kayla McBride added 15 points, Rachel Banham scored 10 points off the bench and Jessica Shepard grabbed 10 rebounds.Fowles' bucket gave the Lynx a 9-7 lead and they never trailed again. Jefferson had 16 points and Fowles scored 10, helping the Lynx to a 52-43 lead at intermission.Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points to lead Los Angeles (12-17). Brittney Sykes added 15 points, and Katie Lou Samuelson and Chennedy Carter each scored 10. Minnesota shot 54.4% overall and made 6 of 11 from 3-point range. The Lynx held Los Angeles to 36.1% shooting, including 6 of 24 from beyond the arc.
Yardbarker
First Look at Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker in NBA 2K23
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has had quite the offseason. After being named to the league's All-NBA first team, Booker inked a massive four-year, $224 million contract extension with Phoenix. He also signed an extension with Nike to keep him with the brand further into the future, although financial details weren't released.
Yardbarker
Why the Phoenix Suns seem content waiting out the Kevin Durant saga
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a successful season in terms of win-loss production, setting a new franchise record for regular-season victories. But, an ugly postseason ending against the Dallas Mavericks brought a murky long-term picture into focus. With the Western Conference getting even stronger, including fully healthy rosters for the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, did the Suns miss out on a suddenly attainable two-year window?
