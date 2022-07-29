Hittin’ The Town: Wood County Museum

www.13abc.com
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
Wood County Fair opens Monday with something for everyone
When the 149th Wood County Fair opens its gates to the public Monday at 8 a.m., the barns and buildings will be full, and fair food and entertainment options will be plentiful. According to Wood County Fair Board President Kyle Culp, 4-H project numbers are up substantially and vendor spaces...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
‘Sew’ much fun at the fair: Shaffer touts the lost craft of needlework
For years, Mandy Shaffer has been a fixture of the needlework committee at the Wood County Fair — and this year won’t be any different. Shaffer does many different jobs, including overseeing that there are enough judges and volunteers as well as helping anyone who has any issues.
Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Though school is still out for a few more weeks, that doesn’t mean students are slacking off. In fact, there’s a group of Toledo teens that is using this time out of class to do good in the community. They are members of the...
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Timber framing workshop teaches historic construction techniques to build for the future
FINDLAY, Ohio — To help preserve historic buildings, it's important to understand how they were originally built. A new park pavilion is under construction at the Brucklacher Memorial Park in Findlay. And it's being built the old-fashioned way, with hand tools and large timber beams. A workshop for the...
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
New bridge links parks and people on future riverwalk
A bike/pedestrian bridge over Main Street, connecting Glass City Metropark and International Park in East Toledo, is officially open. Metroparks Commissioner Lera Doneghy and East Toledo Family Center Executive Director Jodi Gross cut the ribbon to the bridge July 21. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, TMACOG vice-president for transportation Dave Gedeon...
Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
Bechstein twins — times two — can always be found volunteering at the fair
Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year. The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.
Jumbo Visits Toledo!
1880: Jumbo the Elephant makes his Toledo debut. The giant circus performer was showcased at the beginning of each performance in Ring Number One, right after the Triumphal Pageant and Grant Entrée. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Financial Update From Red Tree Investments
INVESTMENTS … Red Tree Investments co-founder Ryan Nelson, met with Williams County Commissioners, along with County Treasurer Kellie Gray to discuss investment advances made in the past three months. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Monday, July 25, 2022 began f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
La Prensa to celebrate 20th annual Latin Scholarship Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - La Prensa and the Spanish American Organization are partnering with the Toledo Mud Hens to celebrate the 20th annual Latin Scholarship Day. The event will take place on July 31 at Fifth Third Field from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will kick off with a parade.
Wiehl takes the cake in fair contests
Debbie Wiehl has a love for baking, which she demonstrates each year during the Wood County Fair. For over 10 years, Wiehl has been entering contests at the fair. She enters items into multiple categories in the gardening, canning and culinary departments. She said her favorite contests are the pies,...
