Amador County Fair going on through Sunday, organizers hope to bring people to the Foothills

Decadeslong community favorite Courtland Pear Fair returns after 2-year pause
COURTLAND, Calif. — After two years on pause, the Courtland Pear Fair returned, and with it new resources to Sacramento area delta communities. “It’s such a refreshing moment I mean it was a lot of work to get here we had to do a lot more than we normally have to bring the pear fair back,” said Emily Pappalardo, a Courtland resident and fair volunteer.
Kids returning to school get 'fresh kicks' at free Sacramento shoe giveaway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A total of 900 pairs of shoes were given away Sunday to children returning to school, as part of a free shoe giveaway in Sacramento. Youth volunteers and organizers with Voice of the Youth, an advocacy group, got this event going to help kids out with starting their school year on the right foot. With rising costs as a result of inflation and some lingering effects from lockdowns related to the pandemic, the back-to-school checklist can be even harder than normal for some parents this year.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Looking to take part in Farm-to-Fork Festival? Grants now open to small businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento'sFarm-to-Fork Festival is now taking applications for its second Vendor Impact Grant. The funds – sponsored by Bank of America and distributed by Visit Sacramento – have been established so that local minority-owned, ethnically diverse, and/or LGBT-owned businesses can take part in one of Sacramento's signature events.
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
82 firefighters honored at California Fire Foundation memorial for line of duty deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters, their families, departments and community leaders gathered in Sacramento on Saturday to pay tribute to the 82 California firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty with a memorial ceremony at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center. “It’s solemn, but we also want...
Elk Grove community supports back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove community held a special back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need on Saturday. One hundred students and volunteer chaperones took part to make sure kids don't go without when they return to the classroom. "I think it's really great that they did...
KCRA Today: Invasive species in Sac County, deadly Kentucky floods, Biden’s COVID rebound
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe shuttle already making connections
STATELINE, Nev. — Three teens carrying a basketball took advantage of the microtransit shuttle to ride from Stateline to South Lake Tahoe’s Community Center on Wednesday morning. Driver Jordan Hallstrom said that younger residents were early adopters of what is essentially a rideshare program between the two locations.
Metro Fire performs a series of rescues along the American River
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire conducted two water rescues on the American River over two days, in which one person died. When two rafters along the American River near the San Juan Rapids became distressed another person, not wearing a life jacket attempted to the save the two rafters, according to Metro Fire. […]
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
syncopatedtimes.com
Hot Jazz Jubilee Cancelled due to Hotel Renovations
The Board and Co-Directors of the 2022 Hot Jazz Jubilee are devastated to report that we have been forced to cancel the upcoming festival over Labor Day weekend. After repeated assurances over the past 2 years that planned renovations at the DoubleTree Hotel would be completed by September 2022, it recently became clear that this will NOT be the case. In fact, the hotel does not have a definitive completion date for 3 of the 6 venues we need to stage our event. Additionally, with just weeks to go before the festival, large parts of the hotel remain in a state of complete demolition, including the restaurant. This is a huge blow to our volunteer festival staff, who have been working diligently to bring the HJJ back to life after the pandemic.
SFGate
Want Your Own Theme Park? This $4M Castle Comes With Carnival Rides
Bumper cars, an aluminum zoo, and a castle are all available on one California property. On the market for $3,995,000, Amador Castle in Jackson, CA, offers almost 30 acres of possibilities. “When people first walk up there, it’s just shock and awe. But a lot of people don’t realize how...
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
Mountain Democrat
Association, private landowners use fire to prevent fire
The new El Dorado/Amador Prescribed Burn Association, formed in August 2021, has conducted several burns with private landowners and received funding for a part-time coordinator. The group of residents dedicated to helping private landowners conduct prescribed burns on their own properties has formed in El Dorado and Amador counties. The...
Experts worried as oriental fruit flies detected in Sacramento County once again
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A serious pest for the farming industry has been detected in Sacramento County. The county said four male oriental fruit flies were detected last week in traps near Wilton. Now officials are working to eradicate the flies before a quarantine is implemented, as in years past.
California State Fair officials optimistic about crowd numbers
SACRAMENTO — The relief of returning to the California State Fair is palpable among vendors and fairgoers. "After doing this for that long and having it taken away, you don't realize how much you missed it until you lose it," said vendor Milo Franks.He's been working events since 1970 and feels not much has changed this year even with the increased safety measures."Everything is about the same this year," Franks said. "Same protocol."At Grinders sandwich shop, they churned out 1,200 sandwiches last weekend. "It's definitely been busier than past years," saidd manager Dylan Atkins. Franks agrees and says the weather has...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin's Best of the Best winners announced!
The community has voted and the results are in for Rocklin's 2022 Best of the Best awards! Pick up a copy of our print edition this weekend to enjoy our multi-page section announcing all of the winners. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and thank you to all of the advertisers that make this annual guide possible! Watch for our online edition coming shortly to www.placerherald.com.
Where Were You In ’62
On August 1st, 1973, American Graffiti, the coming of age film co-written and directed by George Lucas, premiered at Los Angeles’ Avco Center Triplex. The film’s release was staggered across the country, opening on August 12th at New York City’s Sutton theatre and, on August 15th, 23 more theatres, including 9 in Detroit and 5 in Denver, would begin showing the film. American Graffiti opened with great fanfare in Modesto on November 21st, 1973, at the Briggsmore Theatre, with George Lucas and his family in attendance. Lucas was presented with the Key to the City by Mayor Lee Davies. Releases of the film across the country would continue into January of 1974.
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
