WR John Metchie III connects with Texans, lifts spirits

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.

1 DAY AGO