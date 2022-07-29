WR John Metchie III connects with Texans, lifts spirits

www.houstontexans.com
Related
Amari Cooper vs. Jerry Jones: Ex Cowboys WR Responds to Owner's Criticism
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
Deshaun Watson could make Cleveland Browns debut in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens
The Browns on Monday learned that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022 season, unless an appeal is filed by either Watson or the NFL. The decision by an independent arbitrator, former federal Judge Sue Robinson, ended months of speculation on how many games the former Pro Bowl quarterback would miss after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
NFL news: Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended six games
It was long expected that the New York Jets would most likely not face Deshaun Watson when the team travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. Now that’s official. Retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled that the QB deserves a six-game suspension, according to Browns Wire. The NFLPA, on...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson
The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss this season's first six games.
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Deshaun Watson hearing: Parties reportedly informed of discipline for Cleveland Browns QB
Deshaun Watson has reportedly received the discipline recommendation of Judge Sue Robinson, and Watson now faces the possibility of filing an appeal. Multiple reports have carried the story, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watson is currently participating in training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded by the Houston...
Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans
BEREA — When Tanner Hall and Barrett Radel lined up with a group of kids after the Browns’ first open training camp practice Saturday, they had no idea what was in store. Minutes later, they were playing rock, paper, scissors with quarterback Deshaun Watson for one of his autographed cleats. ...
Texans work out TE Ryan Izzo
The Houston Texans worked out a familiar face in tight end Ryan Izzo on Saturday, according to a league source. Izzo, 26, previously spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Texans after they traded a seventh-round pick to obtain his rights from the New England Patriots. After releasing Izzo at the end of preseason, the former Patriots 2018 seventh-round pick spent time on the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans’ practice squads. The Titans released Izzo on June 1.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Five Players
Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
Yardbarker
Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp
"I love the red helmets," linebacker Kamu Grugier-hill said. "I think it's pretty sweet. Especially with the red jersey, it's going to look smooth." The Texans wore the new helmets with their normal practice gear consisting of navy-blue shorts. The offensive side of the ball wore matching color practice jerseys while the defense wore white.
Sue Robinson Recommends Six-Game Suspension for Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI — Deshaun Watson could be suspended for six games this season according to multiple reports. Judge Sue Robinson let both parties know that she thinks a six-game suspension is fair. The NFLPA announced on Sunday that they wouldn't appeal the decision. The NFL has yet to comment on a ...
Yardbarker
Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
There’s No Case Against Dwight Howard Being A Hall Of Famer
Dwight Howard is an interesting case in NBA history. One of the league’s most recognizable big men has had an equally long twilight to his career, as he did a dominant stint in the first half of his journey. Due to that fact, Superman often goes underrated now, most notably being snubbed from the NBA’s Top-75 Anniversary Team.
Comments / 1