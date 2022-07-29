Smyrna mayor says proposed red light cameras not 'a money grab'

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton speaks during discussion about proposed red light cameras at a Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday evening at Smyrna City Hall. Jake Busch jbusch@mdjonline.com

pSMYRNA — Mayor Derek Norton said the red light cameras the Smyrna Police Department has proposed for two busy intersections are not meant to burn holes in drivers’ pockets./p p“Whatever citation money comes in, that’s gonna go back to public safety, because I don’t want it to be looked at as a money grab because that’s absolutely not what we’re doing,” Norton said during the council’s Thursday meeting./p pNorton and Smyrna City Council members placed an item on Monday’s council meeting agenda to approve a contract with Mesa, Arizona-based company Verra Mobility for the purchase and operation of the city’s first red light cameras. Smyrna would be the second city in Cobb, after Marietta, to implement red light cameras./p pEach camera would cost the city $3,995 per month, and a driver caught by the cameras would pay a $70 fine. City officials have not yet confirmed the number of cameras they would purchase./p pIf approved by the council, the cameras would be located at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector and that of Spring Road and Cumberland Boulevard./p pAccording to Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc, his department worked with Verra Mobility to choose two intersections that would average two to three violations a day./p p“We don’t want to put something into place that is going to cost us money. We want to make sure that the violations pay for the system itself,” Zgonc said, “and with the intersections that we picked, we’re confident, through the study from Verra Mobility, that these locations are viable locations to not only be self-sustainable, but again, have that safety impact we’re looking for.”/p pThe city would use money from the fines to pay Verra Mobility for the cameras, with any funds left over from citations to be used by the city, per Smyrna spokesperson Jennifer Bennett./p pAccording to Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton, the three red light cameras in Marietta resulted in $673,473 in fines from July 2021 through June 2022./p pNorton made a point during a meeting Thursday of including language in the agenda item that would ensure funds collected through citations from the cameras would go to the police department. Staff then recommended funds from the citations be split between the city’s police and fire departments, as both respond to traffic incidents./p p“What we’re trying to do is change driver behavior to make those intersections safer, but anytime you do something like this, you want to make sure that it’s not a ‘Gotcha!’ moment for citizens,” Norton said. “You want to make sure that there’s plenty of warning, plenty of signage.”/p pZgonc said that if the council approves the purchase and implementation of the cameras, which aim to capture images of drivers who run red lights, Verra Mobility would assist with a public information campaign to inform residents about the cameras./p p“The recommendation that they had was go out and do an information blitz, put everything out on social media, do all the advertising, and then once the cameras are installed, we’ll do a 30-day warning period, essentially,” Zgonc said./p pWith the warning period, drivers caught by the cameras would be let off without a fine./p pZgonc said white signs similar to speed limit signs with the words “photo enforcement” and a red light signal on them would be placed before the intersections, though he said the police would work with the city’s public works department to determine where exactly to place the signs./p pZgonc also told the mayor and council members that his department looked at crash data and feasibility for camera placement when determining the intersections to recommend for the cameras./p p“We had Verra Mobility do their studies on potential violations at each signal per day,” Zgonc added. “That’s kind of where we came up with the locations.”/p pCouncilwoman Latonia Hines clarified that these violations would be civil and not criminal violations./p p“Citizens sometimes don’t understand how this all works, this is a civil penalty and it’s not a criminal, and most traffic offenses are criminal charges,” Hines said after the meeting./p pHines, who was a prosecutor in traffic court for more than a decade, said traffic misdemeanors carry far stiffer penalties compared to the fine from a red light camera violation. She thinks the cameras will serve as a deterrent to people who may have otherwise run those lights./p pDeputy Police Chief Robert Harvey told the MDJ that posting police officers at intersections like the two in question “is almost impossible,” and cameras could help overcome that challenge./p p“If you’re looking at changing behavior, you really have to put officers in areas where people see it, they notice it, and they change their behavior,” Harvey said. “At least with cameras, it’s a 24/7 thing. It’s technology that can assist us in changing behavior and creating safety.”/p