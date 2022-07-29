ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Construction to close Hwy. 58 off-ramps for Union Ave. for 30 days

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The City of Bakersfield said construction on S. Union Avenue from Hwy. 58 to Belle Terrace will close the east and west Hwy. 58 off-ramps to Union starting Monday, Aug. 1st.

The off-ramps will be closed for a total of 30 days.

The project is to reconstruct the roadway on S. Union Avenue from Hwy. 58 to Belle Terrace.

The hours of construction are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with all work expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2022.

Traffic lanes will also be reduced one lane in each direction on S. Union Avenue and access to side streets may be affected during construction.

Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.

KGET

