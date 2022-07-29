ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel PD K-9s receive bulletproof vest donation

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
CARMEL — Carmel Police Department K9s Jax and Lolo will soon be decked out and protected with new bullet and stab-proof vests.

The department announced their K-9 companions received the vests through a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9, Inc.

The vests were sponsored by a couple from Galesburg, Illinois.

K-9 LoLo is a Belgian Malinois that began her service with the Carmel Police Department on July 16, 2014. She serves as a patrol dog and is specially trained in the detection of explosives. Her handler is Officer Chad Wiegman.

K-9 Jax is a Dutch Malinois that began his service with the Carmel Police Department June 4, 2022. He also serves as a patrol dog, with specialized training in narcotics detection. His handler is Officer Branden Owens.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

According to Carmel PD, the K-9s are expected to receive their vests in the next 8-10 weeks.

