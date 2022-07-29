ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Reel Talk: Instagram Finds Itself in a Tough Spot Pleasing Different Generations

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315QL4_0gy2GVBx00

After backing off of polarizing Instagram changes, the Meta-owned platform is finding itself in a tough situation: Trying to appeal to a wide group of users who expect different things from their social media. "As digital natives, we are acutely sensitive to any changes on social media platforms, more so than perhaps other generations," Aneesh Dhawan, CEO of the consumer insights company Knit, said.  "It's important for social brands to understand this generation and what their needs are. Users may be less receptive because they don't like Instagram trying to be something it's not." Instagram has long been Meta's way to attract younger users. According to Hootsuite's Global State of Digital report, more than six out of 10 users on the platform are between the ages of 18 to 35, putting them solidly in the millennial and Gen Z demographics. But as many of them flock to other places like TikTok, the company is attempting to pivot to be more relevant to the youth, angering older users who expect something else. "The big picture is that Meta simply can't count on Instagram to pick up Facebook's slack anymore, and it needs to get the changes to its UI right in order to stave off the competition," said Jasmine Enberg, an Insider Intelligence principal analyst. "The TikTok effect is real, and we're seeing it reflected across platforms from Facebook and Instagram to YouTube and Snapchat." Two-thirds of Gen Zers have noticed changes on Instagram, per data from Knit pulled exclusively for Cheddar News. Around 46.2 percent are okay with the updates, and only 17 percent don't like them. Around 36.8 percent are neutral. But while the majority may like the tweaks, not everyone is on board with Instagram becoming the new TikTok. More than three out of four surveyed by Knit feel like Instagram is becoming more like its competitor. And while a little under one-third are okay with that, 45.3 percent don't like the shift. "My generation loves Instagram because you can follow your friends, keep up with your community, and see what people you care about are doing," Knit's Dhawan said. "If Instagram goes the way of TikTok — it's moving further away from what this next generation loves it for. Instead, the platform should lean into its strengths that made it popular in the first place." But in order to appease its vocal critics online, Instagram announced it would pause its full-screen tests and decrease the number of recommended posts people see in their accounts that aren't from accounts they already follow. In a call with investors after its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that more than 15 percent of what content users see on Instagram is recommended, with the percentage reaching 30 percent by 2023. "We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. However, it is undeniable the trend of more video content is going to be the future of the company. Not only did Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri mention that video content is getting more engagement, it may not have enough friends and family photo posts to return to its original ways. And video formats tend to bring in top ad dollars, especially if coupled with younger users brands want to reach. However, that's not traditionally where Instagram has had the most success monetizing.
"At the end of the day, you'd assume that Instagram is pushing video and full-screen experience because that's where the money is," said Mike Shields, founder of Shields Strategic Consulting. "Yet Reels seems to be struggling in terms of monetization, and what has really seemed to work with Instagram ads are very data-driven, direct response ads that let you swipe up to learn more." By becoming more like its competitors, it may not only risk alienating its existing users but lose what drew users to it in the first place. "What is going to be the difference between IG and FB over time if they both ape TikTok?" Shields pointed out.


Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

‘Visibly frustrated’ Mark Zuckerberg responds to staff questions about extra vacation days

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appeared visibly irritated during an employee Q&A after an employee inquired about the company’s vacation options, which had been extended at the onset of the pandemic.While the tech titan was taking pre-recorded questions from workers at the weekly session, one employee, identified as Gary from Chicago, asked the billionaire executive if the company would continue to offer extra days off. Meta initially introduced the extra time off to help boost morale as the world began shutting down in March 2020.According to The Verge, who obtained a recording of the 30 June meeting, the inquirer...
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Meta doubles down on mind control economy with Instagram changes

If you’ve been on social media in recent weeks, you’ve likely heard or seen gripes about changes tech giant Meta made to its platforms Instagram and Facebook. Specifically, users are quite upset about changes that make it less likely they'll see posts from friends and family on their news feeds, and more likely they'll see content made by strangers. The latter content is recommended to users based on an algorithm.
INTERNET
The Independent

YouTuber PewDiePie apologises after backlash for ‘mocking’ deaf TikToker

PewDiePie has apologised after he appeared to mock a deaf TikTok user in a new video.The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, posted an 11-minute video to the platform titled “My Dog Cringes at TikToks”, which sees Kjellberg react to TikTok videos he thinks are “cringe”.One of the videos included in the selection was from deaf TikToker Scarlet May, who has 6.2m followers on the social media app. May’s videos are often posted in both spoken English and American Sign Language.The video that Kjellberg reacted to saw May recount a story that took place at a fast-food drive through....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasing#Generation#Knit#Digital#Tiktok#Ui#Insider Intelligence
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Locked Out of Twitter After Posting ‘Private Information’ in Video ‘Exposing’ Republican Challenger

Trump-backed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was locked out of her Twitter account after posting “private information” on the platform, stemming from a tweet attempting to “expose” fellow GOP primary challenger Karrin Taylor Robson. In a July 17 video posted alongside a tweet, the video captioned “Kari Lake EXPOSES Her Opponent’s Disgusting Fundraising Tactics” flashes a phone number that Twitter has deemed “private information.” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Daily Beast on Friday morning: “We took enforcement action on the account you referenced for violating the Twitter Rules on private information. The account owner [Kari Lake] will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining full access to their account.” Lake has since taken to Instagram to fundraise off her locked Twitter account ahead of a Friday night rally with Donald Trump in Arizona. As of Friday afternoon, the tweet had been deleted, and Lake regained access to her account.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram to Roll Back Test Features After Backlash

Instagram is temporarily pausing its roll out of product features seen by some critics as attempting to emulate TikTok after the Meta-owned platform faced backlash over the changes from high-profile users like the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen. Some of the new test features, which rolled out to some Instagram users over the past few weeks, included a full-screen feed that emphasized short-form videos on Reels and an increase in recommended posts from accounts that users are not following. Those features will now be paused or decreased, according to a Meta spokesperson, though there is no timeframe for when they may...
CELL PHONES
psychologytoday.com

Is Social Media Validation an Illusion?

It has become a familiar sight: Two or more people are sitting at a table in a coffeeshop, but they are not looking at each other. Instead, they are all looking at their phones, usually scrolling through a social media feed. To be sure, many don't use social media. Some...
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Meta Cuts Spending and Hiring Ahead of Advertising Slowdown

Ahead of brands slowing down their marketing spending, Meta is warning that it will be cutting back to prepare for tough times."We have reduced our hiring and overall expense growth plans this year to account for the more challenging operating environment while continuing to direct resources toward our company priorities," the company noted in an earnings release.Meta recorded its first revenue rate drop in the company's history when it reported its latest earnings on Wednesday. Revenue for the quarter was $28.8 billion, marking a 1 percent decline year-over-year. Refinitiv analysts were expecting $28.9 billion. Earnings per share came in at...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Kardashians Slam Instagram for Copying TikTok

Faced with backlash from the likes of the Kardashians, Instagram is rolling back several changes it was testing to make its platform more like TikTok. But the bigger problem might be this: How can the Meta platform appeal to different generations who expect different things from social media? Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo explains what Meta was testing in detail, and what’s next for Instagram.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy