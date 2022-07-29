Made in Idaho: Family boxing and fitness

Related
Idaho road invaded by so many crickets that officials have to bring in plough to clear it
Thousands of crickets were ploughed off an Idaho highway this week after the insects invaded a major road in the southwest of the state. Idaho’s transpotation department posted a video on Thursday showing the work of its teams to remove the crickets. “Our maintenance crews see a little of...
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the American West, where there are currently nine fires burning over 1,000 acres and less than 80% contained. As...
Idaho Tight End Narrows Choices to 3, UW Included
Kenyon Sadiq from Idaho Falls caught 78 passes as a junior.
Suspect named in the Utah disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release, that a suspect has been named in the disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds. Dateline featured Dylan’s case in our ‘Missing in America’ series in June and spoke with his parents, Justin Rounds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine
Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
Elle
Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene
Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
RELATED PEOPLE
PHOTO: Deer Spotted Wandering in Idaho With Trash Can Lid Around Neck
A mule deer doe was the center of quite a bit of concern recently in… The post PHOTO: Deer Spotted Wandering in Idaho With Trash Can Lid Around Neck appeared first on Outsider.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Crunch time: Thousands of Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway
Transportation officials in southwestern Idaho had a messy job as thousands of Mormon crickets were scattered across highways. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51, KBOI-TV reported. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots, making it hazardous for motorists, according to the television station.
Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Will Smith Buy This Iconic Boise Mansion Perfect For Hollywood’s Elite?
Did Oscar-Winning actor Will Smith just buy a home in Boise? We can't confirm it, but it's looking like it's possible. The King Richard actor's name has come up in whispers in the wind involving this massive Boise mansion. It's certainly an ideal spot for Hollywood royalty. Let's get to the bottom of this unconfirmed rumor.
Idaho News 6
1K+
Followers
957
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.https://www.kivitv.com
Comments / 0