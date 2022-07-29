Additional senior and low-income housing headed to Danville

www.wdbj7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen Walters
Dino Festival at Virginia Museum of Natural History unveils never before seen dinosaur fossilsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Inflation impacts back-to-school spending, educators work to help families
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - High prices for back-to-school supplies are becoming a concern for many families. Retail experts expect many families to spend more than they have in years. According to the National Retail Federation, families with kids in grade school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
WDBJ7.com
3rd Annual National Roanoke Community Beautification Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday was the 3rd Annual National Roanoke Community Beautification Day. People came together to clean Staunton Park and the surrounding areas. Both adults and kids were seen cleaning up and taking care of their hometown. Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce Charnika Elliot said they want...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Supervisor Mitchell dies
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Board of Supervisors member Leland Mitchell, who was chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority, died Saturday, according to the county. Mitchell was the longest serving member of the current Board of Supervisors; in January 2022, he began his fifth term. He was...
chathamstartribune.com
Strike averted at Goodyear plant
A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chathamstartribune.com
Total bill for reassessment exceeds $2 million
The combined estimated cost to Pittsylvania County for the reassessments conducted by Brightminds - and to be done again by Pearson’s Appraisal Service - is in excess of $2 million. The county paid Brightminds $539,588, but that reassessment was thrown out in March due to inconsistencies in the data.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
chathamstartribune.com
Now that it's legal: Group works to help folks legally produce pot
What used to result in an arrest and potential jail time was openly discussed at a Danville eatery Monday night — possessing, growing and yes, cloning marijuana. The Recreational Cannabis Growers Association of Danville and Pittsylvania County hosted a meet up at Funky’s Arcade Bar to provide information about Virginia’s laws concerning marijuana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension
Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
seniorsmatter.com
Dementia wandering: Warning signs, prevention tips and resources
In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.
WDBJ7.com
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to receive statewide preservation award
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church required several years, and a major commitment from the Catholic Church and the Roanoke congregation. Now the church is receiving a statewide award for historic preservation. The work started in 2014 with replacement of the steeples, ravaged by time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Baptist Church of Roanoke, Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Baptist Church of Roanoke and Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up on Saturday to sand, stain, and screw together wooden beds for underprivileged children in the Roanoke area. “We find kids that are sleeping on the floor or, for some reason or another, they don’t have a bed of their […]
chathamstartribune.com
Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
WSLS
FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Danville, United States
Discover the best hotels in Danville, Virginia including Best Western Windsor Inn & Suites, Quality Inn Danville, Holiday Inn Express Danville, an IHG Hotel, Best Western Windsor Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn Danville, Super 8 by Wyndham Danville VA, Holiday Inn Express Danville, an IHG Hotel, Travel Inn, Budget Inn Danville, Red Carpet Inn & Suites Danville.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation asking for ornament designs for Light Show
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is asking residents for ornament designs for their Community Holiday Light Show. Submissions are required to be Danville-related and feature the iconic “HOME” element in the design. The winning design will be sold at the annual Community Holiday Light Show...
God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team, is asking community members for donations to fill their “Blessing Buckets” for the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials from God’s Pit Crew say they have already sent three tractor-trailers to eastern Kentucky full of Gatorade, cleaning supplies, and “Blessing […]
WSET
One-year anniversary for downtown Lynchburg Main Street's conversion to a two-way street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It is the one-year anniversary of Main Street's conversion to a two-way street in downtown Lynchburg. This is the first time the street was made a two-way street since 1954. Jim Talian was the Project Manager for the conversion, and he says the transition has...
WDBJ7.com
Officials advise Danville residents to keep cats inside to stop rabies spread
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Further action is being taken to stop the spread of rabies in Danville. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health district is advising anyone who lives near Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue to keep their cats inside for the next three weeks. Animal control caught a rabid fox, but...
Comments / 0