Additional senior and low-income housing headed to Danville

In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.

