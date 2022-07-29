ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Additional senior and low-income housing headed to Danville

By Makayla Shelton
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

3rd Annual National Roanoke Community Beautification Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday was the 3rd Annual National Roanoke Community Beautification Day. People came together to clean Staunton Park and the surrounding areas. Both adults and kids were seen cleaning up and taking care of their hometown. Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce Charnika Elliot said they want...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Supervisor Mitchell dies

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Board of Supervisors member Leland Mitchell, who was chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority, died Saturday, according to the county. Mitchell was the longest serving member of the current Board of Supervisors; in January 2022, he began his fifth term. He was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Strike averted at Goodyear plant

A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Danville, VA
Society
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
City
Blairs, VA
Local
Virginia Government
chathamstartribune.com

Total bill for reassessment exceeds $2 million

The combined estimated cost to Pittsylvania County for the reassessments conducted by Brightminds - and to be done again by Pearson’s Appraisal Service - is in excess of $2 million. The county paid Brightminds $539,588, but that reassessment was thrown out in March due to inconsistencies in the data.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Back-to-school supply drive donates 200 backpacks to Lynchburg community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the start of the school year around the corner, Black Suit Initiative collaborated with members of the Lynchburg community by holding a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday. Pastor Owen Cardwell of the Diamond Hill Baptist Church — where the event took place on Saturday, July 30 — says events like […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Now that it's legal: Group works to help folks legally produce pot

What used to result in an arrest and potential jail time was openly discussed at a Danville eatery Monday night — possessing, growing and yes, cloning marijuana. The Recreational Cannabis Growers Association of Danville and Pittsylvania County hosted a meet up at Funky’s Arcade Bar to provide information about Virginia’s laws concerning marijuana.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Income Housing#Housing Market#Elderly People#Business Industry#Linus Business#Landmark Assets#Seeland Valley Apartments#The Housing Authority#Blairs Middle School
chathamstartribune.com

Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension

Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
seniorsmatter.com

Dementia wandering: Warning signs, prevention tips and resources

In 2001, police in Danville, Virginia, were called to search for an 89-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who had gone missing. After arriving on the scene, the team followed a radio frequency being emitted from a special bracelet on her wrist. The technology developed by Project Lifesaver led them across highway and into a field. It had been raining for three days, and the mud was ankle deep. But in the darkness of night, they converged on the source of the signal, and in less than 30 minutes, they found the woman—on the ground and covered in mud.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to receive statewide preservation award

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Renovations to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church required several years, and a major commitment from the Catholic Church and the Roanoke congregation. Now the church is receiving a statewide award for historic preservation. The work started in 2014 with replacement of the steeples, ravaged by time,...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
chathamstartribune.com

Gosney Store added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Gosney Store in Pittsylvania County was one of 12 new historical places listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register in June by the Commonwealth's Board of Historic Resources. The new additions include three communities, an elementary school and a church associated with African-American history and culture. The VLR is the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

FloydFest returns for final hurrah at old site

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Bring out the tents and the shades because FloydFest is here. Deemed as the magical mountain, thousands of people are enjoying the festival in its original home before it moves to Floyd County next year. Around 9,000 people packed 75 acres of Patrick County on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
thingstodopost.org

Top 10 hotels in Danville, United States

Discover the best hotels in Danville, Virginia including Best Western Windsor Inn & Suites, Quality Inn Danville, Holiday Inn Express Danville, an IHG Hotel, Best Western Windsor Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn Danville, Super 8 by Wyndham Danville VA, Holiday Inn Express Danville, an IHG Hotel, Travel Inn, Budget Inn Danville, Red Carpet Inn & Suites Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Parks and Recreation asking for ornament designs for Light Show

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is asking residents for ornament designs for their Community Holiday Light Show. Submissions are required to be Danville-related and feature the iconic “HOME” element in the design. The winning design will be sold at the annual Community Holiday Light Show...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for Kentucky flood victims

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew, the Danville-based volunteer crisis response team, is asking community members for donations to fill their “Blessing Buckets” for the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials from God’s Pit Crew say they have already sent three tractor-trailers to eastern Kentucky full of Gatorade, cleaning supplies, and “Blessing […]
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy