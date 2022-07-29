Gypsy Hill golf course reopens

www.whsv.com
WHSV
Virginia woman gets 4th fastest time in the world at All-American Soap Box Derby competition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Racing against the world. A woman from Roanoke, who competed in the Soap Box Derby trials in Harrisonburg in May, has won big. DiAnna Richardson holds the title for the fourth fastest time in the world after the All-American Soap Box Derby competition which was held earlier in July.
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage reloads with young talent
Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp tour checks in from Lynchburg City, where the perennial power Pioneers are reloading for yet another possible playoff run. Coach Brad Bradley’s Pioneers are a mainstay in the Class 3 playoffs, coming out of the powerful Seminole district. Heritage was Region 3C finalist in the Spring of 2021. and the Pioneers lost in the region semis in the Fall of 2021. Coach Bradley’s squad returns 4 starters on both sides of the ball, but a slew of players with game experience. So, they are deeper than they appear on paper. That fact, plus the relentless work ethic that this team has been living since January, has coach Bradley optimistic that there’s another contender in the making in the Hill City.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Saint Mary’s River trail intermittently closed in August, September
September 21-28 Visitors may still access fishing opportunities at the Saint Mary’s River trailhead up to the point of trail work, less than one-half mile from the parking lot. Visitors to Saint Mary’s Wilderness will be able to access the area from Mine Bank Creek trailhead on the Blue...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
WHSV
Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, junior swimmers competed in the annual Valley League Champs Invitational at James Madison University. The event included six Valley teams: Spotswood Country Club Dolphins, Westover Waves, Ashby Anaconda, Broadway Sharks, Massanutten Marlins, and East Rockingham Recreation Association. The morning session featured 10-and-under swimmers while...
cbs19news
Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
WHSV
New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While studying at Mary Baldwin University, Terrell Green created a new sport. After picking up tennis, Green sought to adapt the sport into a simpler game, one without a racket. Forehand Strike is a combination of tennis and foursquare that is played using a portable net...
WHSV
JMU father-son duo united on the tennis court
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, the James Madison University men’s tennis program will have a family advantage on the court. JMU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Steve Secord will be leading a team that includes his son, Canon. Canon Secord was a standout player at Turner Ashby before spending four years at Bridgewater College, where he became one of the most successful players in the history of the Eagles program.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of August 1-5
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but...
WHSV
‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
UVA Basketball Target Cameron Christie Commits to Minnesota
The three-star shooting guard picked the Gophers over offers from a dozen major conference programs
jerryratcliffe.com
VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia
Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
wfxrtv.com
Gas line replacement to cause traffic delays in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg drivers can expect traffic delays beginning Monday while Boonsboro Road is reduced to one lane for construction. City of Lynchburg officials say a portion of the 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between the Greenway Court entrances will be reduced to one lane while Columbia Gas replaces a gas line.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
WSET
Construction worker falls to death in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was pronounced dead after a construction site accident in Alleghany County. At approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, the Alleghany County and Covington Sheriff’s Offices alongside EMS personnel responded to the construction site near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. According to the 911...
streakingthelawn.com
COMMITMENT: Three star TyLyric Coleman is UVA football’s 12th commit of 2023 class
After a flurry of 2023 commits in late June and early July, the Virginia Cavaliers have now picked up their twelfth in the class with in state athlete TyLyric Coleman set to join the ‘Hoos next fall. Out of Ringgold, Virginia, the 6’3” 175 pound rising senior attends Dan River high school and could play a variety of positions for UVA.
WHSV
Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new school year will begin in just a few weeks for many valley students. Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless as possible for students and families. ”We hope to remove any barriers that families...
WHSV
Waterline work to close portion of East Market Street in Downtown
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Utilities will begin work next week to relocate a waterline and replace a manhole along East Market Street in the Downtown area, causing a stretch of roadway to temporarily close. Crews will begin efforts on East Market Street between Federal and Mason streets on...
WHSV
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...
