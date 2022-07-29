Gypsy Hill golf course reopens

Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp tour checks in from Lynchburg City, where the perennial power Pioneers are reloading for yet another possible playoff run. Coach Brad Bradley’s Pioneers are a mainstay in the Class 3 playoffs, coming out of the powerful Seminole district. Heritage was Region 3C finalist in the Spring of 2021. and the Pioneers lost in the region semis in the Fall of 2021. Coach Bradley’s squad returns 4 starters on both sides of the ball, but a slew of players with game experience. So, they are deeper than they appear on paper. That fact, plus the relentless work ethic that this team has been living since January, has coach Bradley optimistic that there’s another contender in the making in the Hill City.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO