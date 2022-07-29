ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Gypsy Hill golf course reopens

By Mandy Bartholomew
WHSV
 2 days ago
www.whsv.com

WSLS

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage reloads with young talent

Lynchburg, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp tour checks in from Lynchburg City, where the perennial power Pioneers are reloading for yet another possible playoff run. Coach Brad Bradley’s Pioneers are a mainstay in the Class 3 playoffs, coming out of the powerful Seminole district. Heritage was Region 3C finalist in the Spring of 2021. and the Pioneers lost in the region semis in the Fall of 2021. Coach Bradley’s squad returns 4 starters on both sides of the ball, but a slew of players with game experience. So, they are deeper than they appear on paper. That fact, plus the relentless work ethic that this team has been living since January, has coach Bradley optimistic that there’s another contender in the making in the Hill City.
LYNCHBURG, VA
City
Staunton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Staunton, VA
Sports
WHSV

Local swimmers compete in Valley League Champs Invitational

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, junior swimmers competed in the annual Valley League Champs Invitational at James Madison University. The event included six Valley teams: Spotswood Country Club Dolphins, Westover Waves, Ashby Anaconda, Broadway Sharks, Massanutten Marlins, and East Rockingham Recreation Association. The morning session featured 10-and-under swimmers while...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Tom Sox punch a ticket to VBL Championship with win over Generals

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Charlottesville Tom Sox swept the Waynesboro Generals 13 to 4 to become the undisputed VBL South Division Champs. They now head to the VBL Championship where they'll face the winner of Sunday's match-up between the Woodstock River Bandits and the Purcellville Cannons.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

New sport to launch inaugural tournament in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While studying at Mary Baldwin University, Terrell Green created a new sport. After picking up tennis, Green sought to adapt the sport into a simpler game, one without a racket. Forehand Strike is a combination of tennis and foursquare that is played using a portable net...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

JMU father-son duo united on the tennis court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, the James Madison University men’s tennis program will have a family advantage on the court. JMU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Steve Secord will be leading a team that includes his son, Canon. Canon Secord was a standout player at Turner Ashby before spending four years at Bridgewater College, where he became one of the most successful players in the history of the Eagles program.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Person
James Storm
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of August 1-5

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

‘Aristocat Cafe’ set to open in downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the puuur-fect mix of tea and cats. A new cat-friendly business is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. “Basically what we’ve done is created a space 100% for these adoptable cats, alongside tea,” Amanda Atwell, owner of Aristocat cafe said. Aristocat Cafe is a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

VCU right-handed reliever Hungate says he’s transferring to Virginia

Chase Hungate, a member of VCU’s Atlantic 10 baseball championship, announced this weekend via social media that he is transferring to Virginia. Hungate, a rising sophomore, is a 6-foot, 175, right-handed pitcher and infielder from Abingdon. Although he does everything else left-handed, he pitches from the right and does so quite well.
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gas line replacement to cause traffic delays in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg drivers can expect traffic delays beginning Monday while Boonsboro Road is reduced to one lane for construction. City of Lynchburg officials say a portion of the 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between the Greenway Court entrances will be reduced to one lane while Columbia Gas replaces a gas line.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Construction worker falls to death in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was pronounced dead after a construction site accident in Alleghany County. At approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, the Alleghany County and Covington Sheriff’s Offices alongside EMS personnel responded to the construction site near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. According to the 911...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new school year will begin in just a few weeks for many valley students. Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless as possible for students and families. ”We hope to remove any barriers that families...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waterline work to close portion of East Market Street in Downtown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Utilities will begin work next week to relocate a waterline and replace a manhole along East Market Street in the Downtown area, causing a stretch of roadway to temporarily close. Crews will begin efforts on East Market Street between Federal and Mason streets on...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds. Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of...

