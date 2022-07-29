ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Local search crews look across Newport News for mother's body

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051sky_0gy2G7L000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Search crews were out Friday looking for the body of Newport News Shanitia Eure-Lewis.

Eure-Lewis' husband, Adrian Lewis, was charged with her death a few days after she was reported missing.

“I’m here at the church where Shanitia Eure-Lewis was last seen 12 days ago, and about a half mile from here search crews were looking for any signs of where her body may be,” Joe Slabinski with Water Team Inc., said.

Water Team Inc., is a search group on the Peninsula. They say they searched the private property on Roanoke Avenue Friday. Slabinski says they looked along power lines and in a drainage ditch area, around four acres of land.

He says they're looking for anything that looks out of place, where the ground may be dug up, or where a vehicle may have driven through. Any piece of land where someone could hide a body and not be seen in broad daylight.

“You know if this was your family member you’d be up searching day in from sun up to sun down, so we try to look at every case as if it was our own," he said.

Slabinski says if you're out searching - if you find something, don't touch the item and immediately call law enforcement. He says they won't stop looking until she is found.

“People shouldn’t just be left out here to rot and wither away like they were never here,” he said. “We can’t stand by and let that happen, we’re going to get involved however that may be.”

Adrian Lewis is still behind bars awaiting his next court appearance, that’s happening on September 23.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
13News Now

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to overturned excavator

NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 5900 Block of Indian Trail Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a technical rescue, the department said. When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned under an excavator half a mile off the roadway, the department said. SFR...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eure Lewis#Water Team Inc
13News Now

Missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said 11-year-old Angel Maldonado Contreas was found safe in Norfolk Friday night. Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Friday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Angel Maldonado Contreas was last seen by his mother Thursday at the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy