Intense erosion wipes away Jersey Shore beach. Avoid the area, mayor says.

www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Related
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
Growing concern over Jersey Shore beach erosion
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Parts of the Jersey Shore are seeing beach erosion like what you'd see after a big storm. The problem is, there hasn't been a big storm this summer. Parts of the beach in Brick Township look untouched. But some spots have been carved out by the ocean, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "I've never seen it before, ever," said Brick Township Beach Chief Donovan Brown.Brown has worked here for nearly 50 years. What's different is that this erosion hasn't been caused by some massive storm. Instead, strong winds have kicked up on just a few occasions. "There's a hole...
Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say
An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAPSIZED BOAT RESCUE
Rescue teams were on the scene of a capsized boat earlier today in Barnegat Bay with people in water. Swimmers were rescued and scene changed to a salvage operation per NJSP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County To Receive $12.8 Million State Grant For Infrastructure Projects
Ocean County is receiving $12.8 million for work on local road and bridge projects from the State Department of Transportation. The money is part of $161.25 million in Fiscal Year 2023 County Aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level and is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund (TTF).
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Issue 131 Summonses at Crystal Lake/ASARCO Mine
Dozens of people will be headed to court soon after officials in one Ocean County municipality issued over 130 summonses this weekend at a lake near an old strip mining operation. Following complaints about trespassing, noise, and ATV riders, officers with the Manchester Township Police Department, assisted by other law...
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
phillyvoice.com
Fearsome-looking dead shark washes ashore on Longport beach
Right on cue for Shark Week, some beachgoers at the Jersey Shore got a grisly lesson from nature on Thursday morning. A man taking a stroll in Longport at the 12th Avenue beach spotted the unmistakable form of a shark's body in the surf. It was around 7:00 a.m. and a few other people on the quiet beach noticed the animal, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE TUNNEY BRIDGE
We have reports of a major accident on the Tunney Bridge westbound into Toms River. This is a breaking story with emergency personnel just arriving on the scene. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
NBC Philadelphia
Why Is the Water at the Jersey Shore So Cold This Summer — And Will it Warm Up?
Cold ocean water along the Jersey Shore is actually keeping some people out of the surf, and experts say the water has been pretty chilly for an unusually long period of time. But it shouldn't stay this way all summer, and could warm up pretty quickly and soon. Though until then, surfers in Margate were seen hitting the waves while wearing a wetsuit.
Block of beach in Brick Township closed because . . . it's no longer there. Here’s how.
In Brick Township, 8th Avenue beach is now off limits because -- it's no longer there – and it all happened without a storm.
I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn
You know those perfect homes? With those perfect lawns? Owned by Mr. Suburb? The guy who has his own riding mower and tiller and owns every other piece of lawn equipment ever manufactured? The guy whose lawn looks better than the best MLB park?. I’m not that guy. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
Shark carcass with torn stomach washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Well, better to spot one on shore than while swimming. The carcass of a shark with a torn stomach washed up on a Jersey Shore beach this week. SIMILAR STORIES: Shark Week 2022 on Discovery+: Schedule and how to stream for free. PhillyVoice reports how a man was walking along...
Cops bust huge illegal party at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up a large gathering at a private quarry on Saturday where more than 200 people had illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and four-wheelers. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut down in the early 1980s after receiving reports of trespassing and noise complaints.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Chopper Lands On Garden State Parkway In Wall Township After Serious Accident and Ejection [Videos]
A chopper has landed on the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township this afternoon following a serious accident. The accident occurred in the vicinity of mile marker 96.9 Northbound for a serious accident with a reported ejection. Traffic has been backed up for miles.
Authorities Probe How Local Man Found In Sea Bright Surf Died
How a financial adviser who was found in the surf off Sea Bright died remained a question entering the weekend. Authorities weren't sure whether Henry C. Potter, 64, of Highlands drowned or succumbed to some medical problem on Wednesday, Police Chief Brett M. Friedman said. It will be up to...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO ACKNOWLEDGES IT’S SUMMER INTERNS
In honor of National Intern Day, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to acknowledge our summer interns! Our current group of interns represent 11 different colleges and universities and are gaining valuable experience working with our Detectives and Prosecutors. The greatest journey starts with the first step!. media...
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2