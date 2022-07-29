ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Intense erosion wipes away Jersey Shore beach. Avoid the area, mayor says.

By Steven Rodas
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
www.nj.com

