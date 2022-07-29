ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race.

While eight names will be on the ballot, only five are still in the race: Mandela Barnes, Steven Olikara, Kou Lee, Peter Peckarsky, and Darrell Williams.

In light of the narrowing field, Olikara has been encouraging those who already voted to spoil their ballot and get a new one.

"We've got a political industrial complex right now and political consultants who are trying to decide the race on behalf of voters. I think we need to turn that on its head," Olikara said.

In Milwaukee County alone, the clerk reported that 27,333 absentee ballots have already been returned.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters and that number is growing.

The three candidates who left the race are now backing Lt. Governor Barnes.

"There's still a lot more people who need to vote and that's what our focus is going to be for the next week and a half," Lt. Governor Barnes said.

To change your vote , you must contact your local clerk's office or the election commission if you are in Milwaukee and request to spoil your ballot, but there is a deadline.

RELATED COVERAGE: Wisconsin absentee voters: Here's how you can change your vote if you already sent in your ballot

"That must be done for regular voters the Thursday before the election. For indefinitely confined or military voters that will be done Friday," said Michelle Hawley, Milwaukee County's election director.

Voters who request to spoil their ballot can either mail in their new one or go to the polling place in person.

Hawley acknowledged the deadlines are coming up quickly but said clerks are bound to state law and are at the mercy of the mail system. Hawley advised your best bet may be to request to spoil your ballot and then vote in person.

The county clerk's office said it is working to inform voters they do have the option to cast a new ballot and make sure their voice is heard.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Republican Senator Ron Johnson in the November general election.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Elections
City
Milwaukee, WI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan election officials expect some counties will fail to certify results

Michigan election officials are bracing for a scenario in which some county canvassers go the way Wayne's did in 2020 and fail to immediately certify results. Axios Detroit reports such efforts "could bring chaos that will stress courts and potentially undercut the legitimacy of elections and elected officials." Canvassers have historically played a largely perfunctory role, approving results and sending them on to statewide boards that render them official.
MICHIGAN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Saying goodbye to Sarah Godlweski

It was a bittersweet moment on Friday when State Treasurer Sarah Godlweski ended her U.S. Senate campaign. It was a week of rapid realignment, with Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropping out and backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry following suit on Wednesday. With Democrats consolidating behind Barnes, the frontrunner is now all but certain to win the primary to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Mandela Barnes
nbc15.com

Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
RACINE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 2 admit to ordering Wisconsin ballots for others

MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued a statement Thursday saying that two people contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud. Schmaling, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, did not release the two people's names....
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wortfm.org

Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos's attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

