ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How talk of a recession impacts the Las Vegas economy, housing market

By Paulina Bucka
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbjXJ_0gy2FQoX00

A roof over your head is a necessity, but just like pretty much everything else in the U.S. right now, inflation is making the housing market more unpredictable and harder to navigate.

Though a recession hasn't officially been announced, the U.S. GDP is down for the second quarter in a row. Many professions are now pivoting in an effort to curb the fallout of what some say is already here.

Veteran Las Vegas realtors Jennifer Graff and David Lee lived and worked through the Great Recession in 2008.

"The difference is a big difference," Lee said. "Back then, the loans were horrible loans, they gave them to anybody. This time with our downturn and possible recession, the loans are very strong, low interest rates, so it's a completely different vibe."

HOUSING MARKET: What's driving up Vegas area home prices? What does it mean for those who live here?

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike of 0.75% as part of its ongoing effort to curb inflation without causing a recession.

"The Fed is trying to essentially curb demand and curb demand in the housing market, and how they are doing that, they're raising interest rates," said Graff, "and by doing that they're slowing down sales and we can see it now in the marketplace."

On one side, there's new construction. On the other, completed homes waiting for buyers. But as recession looms over the U.S. and many are priced out of owning a home in the Las Vegas valley, buyer demand is going down.

While a recession has not been officially declared, economic expert Steve Budin says there's a reason for that.

"Using the term 'recession' is more psychological than it is financial," Budin said. "When people hear 'we are in a recession,' they are less likely to spend money. So what the government really is doing, is doing all it can to prevent from using that word."

DIGGING DEEPER: Why experts say it is difficult to lower inflation without a recession

A recession is defined by two negative quarters of growth , Budin says, "and in 2022, we have had that. So technically, yes, we are in a recession."

As long as consumers keep spending, we can buy some time, he added.

"If people don't spend, then that trickle-down effect, that recession, becomes self-fulfilled," Budin said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000

The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More people are donating plasma to cover costs, new donors can receive $100 per donation. Grifols operates a network of plasma donation centers. One of their newest locations is Biomat USA Plasma Center off Tropicana in Las Vegas. Center Manager, Janay Thomas, says when the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Nevada posts 16th consecutive monthly gain year over year

As fears abound over where the economy is heading, Nevada posted its 16th consecutive month of $1 billion-plus in gaming revenues in June, despite a drop in slot win and declines in downtown Las Vegas and locals’ casinos. However, aided by record air travel to Las Vegas and a...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Housing Market#U S Gdp#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Fed
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tigerdroppings.com

Las Vegas declaring state of emergency

Las Vegas, NM only has 50 days of clean water left. Bummer, probably shouldn’t have built in a desert. Fortunately, it is monsoon season and there is rain just North of there at this very moment. Better put out some buckets. The Flash Flood Warning is over the burn...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HuffPost

Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
8newsnow.com

Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team. volunteers opened an emergency evacuation shelter late Friday night after storms knocked trees. into powerlines, damaged buildings, and left more than 30 residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex. without power. On Saturday, the shelter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas braces for 4th straight night of severe thunderstorms

Las Vegas braced for its fourth straight night of monsoonal wind and rain on Saturday after severe thunderstorms and heavy gusts pummeled the region Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said. Storms consumed casinos, airports and parking lots Thursday night and continued again on Friday night when at least 16,000 people suffered...
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy