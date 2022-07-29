ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine

By Tracy Connor
Daily Beast
 2 days ago
Tittle Alexander
2d ago

Both him & the wife did harm to that child ! We're get the real story after they get locked up ! No way they don't know what happened to an adopted child .

Reply(1)
70
Johnny Cakes
1d ago

This man says he comes home at 11:45 pm to his front door being open and his 7yr old son missing, how do they explain why the police weren't called until 5:30 am that following morning? That's an awful long time to wait! I know that I personally would have called them immediately. This is heartbreaking. Be well everyone and stay safe.

Reply(2)
47
Ms.Nair
1d ago

Ummm i have a top loading washer and when i wash my queen size comforters or even just 2 pillows i have to push really hard to get them inside so how IN THE HELLLLLL DID THIS 7YR OLD LITTLE BOY GET INSIDE OF IT?????

Reply(4)
28
 

