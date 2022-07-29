4-H fair brings horse show, goats and more to N.J. (PHOTOS)

www.nj.com
fox29.com
Cape May County: Food Truck Festival and LEGO Fest
Two festivals are happening in Cape May County this Saturday! Check out the county's first ever LEGO Fest before grabbing some food at the Food Truck Festival,
Spirit Halloween celebrates grand opening of flagship store in Egg Harbor Township
Hundreds of Halloween superfans showed up for the store's grand opening in South Jersey.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
These 4 NJ flea markets are also known for their outstanding food
One of the main reasons why people love to shop at flea markets is for a good bargain. There’s a laundry list of flea markets in New Jersey, especially in the summertime. Most are seasonal or pop-ups and are themed like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena.
fox29.com
'Biggest shark': Man catches 7-foot sand tiger shark on Sea Isle City beach, releases it back into the ocean
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - A normal day at the beach quickly became a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of beach goers this weekend. PJ Braun, a man known as the "Shark Fisher," caught a 7-foot-long sand tiger shark on the beach near 82nd Street in Sea Isle City on Saturday.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Area Pet Rescue Welcomes Beagles Liberated from Virginia Breeding, Research Facility
Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester is the first in the region to step up and help some of the thousands of beagles that were rescued from an Envigo breeding and research facility in Central Virginia earlier this month, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. The Humane Society of the...
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
Our Readers Select The Best Steaks In Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We took to our Facebook page yesterday and asked our readers to submit their favorite steaks in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. This was such a fun project to collaborate with our faithful listeners and readers. Almost every photo that you will see in our photo gallery below was taken...
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
Atlantic City unveils new murals featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. at an N.J. beach
A three-story mural of historic photos debuted this month in Atlantic City. The shots include one of a young Muhammad Ali, and another of Martin Luther King Jr. in a linen shirt and shorts at nearby Chicken Bone Beach. A third is of Fannie Lou Hamer, who rocketed to national attention during the 1964 Democratic National Convention, held in Atlantic City. She’s known for leading the Mississippi Freedom Party’s efforts to highlight virulent racism in the South that was costing Black people their lives.
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Cops bust huge illegal party at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up a large gathering at a private quarry on Saturday where more than 200 people had illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and four-wheelers. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut down in the early 1980s after receiving reports of trespassing and noise complaints.
Montgomery, Bucks County Residents Complain Of Water Smelling Musty, Tasting Like Dirt
LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Water woes in parts of Bucks and Montgomery Counties. Residents are complaining their water smells musty and doesn’t taste very good. It turns out the problem has been linked to an algal bloom in the Neshaminy Creek. Talking with neighbors out here, they say that water smells musty, earthy and literally tastes like dirt. The complaints started coming in about two weeks ago. The water is safe to drink but we’ve learned mother nature is to blame. As some people turn on the tap in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, they say their water smells and tastes like...
First look at Spirit Halloween movie comes to N.J. flagship store. Christopher Lloyd haunts strip mall.
Gory, ghostly haunts go from plastic to positively real in a first look at the upcoming Spirit Halloween movie. Spirit unveiled the trailer for “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” to screaming fans at a promotional event Saturday celebrating the seasonal grand opening of the flagship Spirit Halloween store in Egg Harbor Township. Members of the film’s cast were there for the launch.
Have you seen a white-footed mouse? Gloucester County Nature Club
New Jersey’s most common native rodent is the white-footed mouse, or “deer mouse.”. Its original habitat was forest and forest edges, but it has adapted to the human presence and is now also common in scrubland and hedgerows, even in relatively built-up areas. It climbs well and it...
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Grand Opening of Cherry Hill, NJ Store
Get ready for coolest cookies ever, Cherry Hill. Crumbl Cookies is opening in town next week and it's going to be an experience like no other. The Grand Opening kicks off one week from today on Friday, August 5th. It's such a big deal that it's going to be a two-day event.
