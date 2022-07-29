LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO