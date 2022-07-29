ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers

By Corey Rholdon
wbrz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Local basketball star Kyran Ratliff signs with Ragin’ Cajuns

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin received a late addition to his 2022-23 roster when New Orleans native Kyran Ratliff signed a Grant-In-Aid to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns, announced on Friday. Ratliff, a three-star prospect and the No. 3-rated player in the state of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: Man Riley Park would have a nice ring to it

You probably don’t know “Man” Riley. Funny thing, I’ve known him for over 50 years and didn’t know his real name was Leslie Riley Jr. until a couple days ago. All I ever called him was Man Riley, saying the full name all the time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Baseball Player#Recruiting#College Baseball#Tigers#Christian#Air Force#Rbi
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief

BATON ROUGE - A team of four volunteers with the Red Cross left Baton Rouge Saturday morning and are on their way to Kentucky, hoping to help those suffering from severe flooding. So far, 25 people have been confirmed dead. Among them, four were children. The effects of the downpours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' hits milestone for Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard

Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard recently hit a milestone in his recording career. In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold millions of copies. His mega-hit "Cupid Shuffle," this week was certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrz.com

Tropical funnel spotted in Baton Rouge on Thursday

What is known as a tropical funnel was seen in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. This feature was associated with a thunderstorm that moved over the Capital City around 2:30pm. Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’

NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy