LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers

www.wbrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NEWS: Five-Star Wide Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. Announces Commitment Date
The Catholic High standout is down to four schools, commitment date announced
Five-Star Phenom Locks in LSU Official Visit
Tigers will host elite edge rusher/athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a consensus five-star prospect in the 2023 class
Recruiting Update: LSU Basketball
Tigers hosting pair of blue-chip recruits in early August, crack Top-10 for elite prospect
fox8live.com
LSU goes back into the Catholic League for latest 2023 commit
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their second 2023 commitment from the Catholic League after St. Augustine offensive lineman, Tyree Adams, pledged his services to the Tigers. Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps committed to Brian Kelly on July 4th. Adams is the 17th commit in the ‘23 class. The left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crescentcitysports.com
Local basketball star Kyran Ratliff signs with Ragin’ Cajuns
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin received a late addition to his 2022-23 roster when New Orleans native Kyran Ratliff signed a Grant-In-Aid to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns, announced on Friday. Ratliff, a three-star prospect and the No. 3-rated player in the state of...
brproud.com
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge airport Sunday, July 31, according to officials. They said a passenger had a medical issue onboard at the time of the emergency landing. The passenger was conscious and was taken to a hospital by first responders, according to an airport spokesperson.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: Man Riley Park would have a nice ring to it
You probably don’t know “Man” Riley. Funny thing, I’ve known him for over 50 years and didn’t know his real name was Leslie Riley Jr. until a couple days ago. All I ever called him was Man Riley, saying the full name all the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelouisianaweekend.com
Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
BATON ROUGE - A team of four volunteers with the Red Cross left Baton Rouge Saturday morning and are on their way to Kentucky, hoping to help those suffering from severe flooding. So far, 25 people have been confirmed dead. Among them, four were children. The effects of the downpours...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' hits milestone for Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard
Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard recently hit a milestone in his recording career. In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold millions of copies. His mega-hit "Cupid Shuffle," this week was certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one...
Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Tropical funnel spotted in Baton Rouge on Thursday
What is known as a tropical funnel was seen in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon. This feature was associated with a thunderstorm that moved over the Capital City around 2:30pm. Tropical funnels form in a humid and windy environment. These funnels rarely touch the ground and often dissipate within minutes.
wbrz.com
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous drop
BATON ROUGE - At some stations in Baton Rouge, gas has dropped nearly a dollar from the historic $4.50-per-gallon high last month. The state average is currently at $3.81 a gallon, with Baton Rouge at $3.78 — a drop of 58 cents from last month's average of $4.36 a gallon.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
tigerdroppings.com
Entergy is asking it's employees to donate portions of their paychecks to assist customers
Let me start this post by saying SUPPOSEDLY Entergy sent out a memo to some of its employees asking that they donate a portion of their paychecks to help certain customers pay their entergy bill...I grabbed this from a Baton Rouge subreddit. Can anyone here confirm or is this bullshite?
Natchez Democrat
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
Funeral services set for Acadiana icon, Apollo Ball legend Stanley Decuir
Funeral services set Acadiana icon
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
wbrz.com
New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for first-degree rape
PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans who has been accused of rape twice in the past two decades, has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on his third count of alleged sexual crimes. According to arrest records, Michael Tyler, 52, better known by his stage...
Comments / 0