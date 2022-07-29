ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Off-and-on rain and storms this weekend

By Dylan Hudler
wcbi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

August begins with isolated showers staying possible

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a fairly busy weekend, rain coverage looks to decrease somewhat to start the week. Showers look more likely starting Tuesday. MONDAY: While showers are possible across northern parts of the region in the morning, an overall less coverage of rain and storms is expected later today. Persistent clouds and departing upper-level energy should yield fewer afternoon storms, though a few still could develop. Highs should top out around 90 degrees with around 30% rain coverage.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

A few showers & storms for the first day of August

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – August starts off with ordinary summertime weather. TONIGHT: Light rain is possible in some spots early, but showers will dissipate before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 73°. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 91°. Showers and storms are possible in the morning along...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mostly dry Sunday morning, rain & storms in the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soggy summertime weather will continue into August. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will linger through the evening, but activity is expected to weaken with time overnight – mainly before midnight. Warm and humid. Low near 73°. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lamar County residents have a new way of getting weather alerts

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- Having multiple ways to get information is what WCBI’s weather team always encourages. In Lamar County, Alabama they are doing just that. They’ve upgraded their way of warning residents because their tornado sirens were a hit and miss. “Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t and...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbus, MS
WLOX

WATCH | Clay County flooding

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
wcbi.com

FEMA plans to help fix damages after tornado hits Columbus School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In February 2019 a tornado came through Columbus. It destroyed homes and buildings along 20th street North and left the former Hunt School with substantial damage. The Columbus Municipal School District is working with FEMA to find ways to pay for the repairs. Years ago...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Accident slowed traffic Friday morning at downtown intersection

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident slows traffic this morning in downtown Columbus. A tree service truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Main and 4th Streets. People inside the SUV did have non-life-threatening injuries. Columbus police are investigating the crash.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wcbi.com

Houston FD hosts annual Fire Academy for kids

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter. The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Dance Like The Stars event raises thousands for the boys and girl club

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and helped raise more than $260,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. The annual “Dance Like the Stars’ event is the largest fundraiser for the clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. Justice Court...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus back-to-school give-a-way prepares kids

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The countdown for Lowndes County students to return to school is fastly approaching. And a Columbus native is extending a helping hand to prepare students for the classroom. Folks gathered at the Lowndes County Boys and Girls Club for a back-to-school giveaway. Although information...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

HSFT Stop #34 — Hebron Christian Eagles

Hebron Christian is back on the practice field and the Eagles couldn’t be happier. The school didn’t have enough players to field a varsity team last year. Head coach David Foster doesn’t want his players to take a single moment for granted. “I tell these kids to...
PHEBA, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigate possible homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy