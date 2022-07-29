Off-and-on rain and storms this weekend

www.wcbi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
wcbi.com
August begins with isolated showers staying possible
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a fairly busy weekend, rain coverage looks to decrease somewhat to start the week. Showers look more likely starting Tuesday. MONDAY: While showers are possible across northern parts of the region in the morning, an overall less coverage of rain and storms is expected later today. Persistent clouds and departing upper-level energy should yield fewer afternoon storms, though a few still could develop. Highs should top out around 90 degrees with around 30% rain coverage.
wcbi.com
A few showers & storms for the first day of August
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – August starts off with ordinary summertime weather. TONIGHT: Light rain is possible in some spots early, but showers will dissipate before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 73°. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 91°. Showers and storms are possible in the morning along...
wcbi.com
Mostly dry Sunday morning, rain & storms in the afternoon
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soggy summertime weather will continue into August. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will linger through the evening, but activity is expected to weaken with time overnight – mainly before midnight. Warm and humid. Low near 73°. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but...
wcbi.com
Lamar County residents have a new way of getting weather alerts
MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- Having multiple ways to get information is what WCBI’s weather team always encourages. In Lamar County, Alabama they are doing just that. They’ve upgraded their way of warning residents because their tornado sirens were a hit and miss. “Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
WATCH | Clay County flooding
On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators. Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900...
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
Nine Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed So Far in 2022
As in any year, the Tuscaloosa area has said goodbye to a number of new and old businesses that have closed because of economic conditions, retirements and more. With more than half of the year behind us, the Thread had compiled a list of businesses and eateries to which patrons have bid adieu to the Druid City area so far in 2022.
wtva.com
Government to reimburse some in three local counties for new storm shelters
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday the government will reimburse some people in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties for some of the cost of building a new storm shelter or safe room. Those three local counties are among eight statewide that are part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
FEMA plans to help fix damages after tornado hits Columbus School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In February 2019 a tornado came through Columbus. It destroyed homes and buildings along 20th street North and left the former Hunt School with substantial damage. The Columbus Municipal School District is working with FEMA to find ways to pay for the repairs. Years ago...
wcbi.com
Accident slowed traffic Friday morning at downtown intersection
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident slows traffic this morning in downtown Columbus. A tree service truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Main and 4th Streets. People inside the SUV did have non-life-threatening injuries. Columbus police are investigating the crash.
Alabamians test their luck in Mississippi on $1.28 billion Mega Millions Jackpot
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WIAT) — Lottery fever continues to draw Alabamians across state borders to have a shot at winning billions of dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion, the second highest winnings in the game’s history. “Good selling for tonight,” Downtown Columbus Chevron Cashier Danny Patel said. “Alabama people here spend money on […]
wtva.com
Boil water notice issued for some North Lee Water customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The North Lee Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some of its customers. We're told a water line broke in half. North Lee Water Association customers will need to boil their water before cooking and drinking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Houston FD hosts annual Fire Academy for kids
HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter. The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.
More than $36,000 in lawn mowers stolen from Mississippi business
Police are searching for suspects after more than $36,000 in lawn mowers were stolen from a Mississippi business. WCBI News in Columbus reports that the lawn mowers were stolen from the Four Seasons Farm and Garden Center on Alabama Street in Columbus. Officials suspect that the person or persons who...
wcbi.com
Dance Like The Stars event raises thousands for the boys and girl club
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and helped raise more than $260,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. The annual “Dance Like the Stars’ event is the largest fundraiser for the clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. Justice Court...
wcbi.com
Columbus back-to-school give-a-way prepares kids
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The countdown for Lowndes County students to return to school is fastly approaching. And a Columbus native is extending a helping hand to prepare students for the classroom. Folks gathered at the Lowndes County Boys and Girls Club for a back-to-school giveaway. Although information...
wcbi.com
Starkville community celebrated 13th annual Dancing in the Park
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the Starkville Community busted a move in McKee Park today. It’s a part of the 13th annual Dance in the Park celebration. Kayla Gilmore, the creator of the event says she couldn’t do it without the help of the community. ”...
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #34 — Hebron Christian Eagles
Hebron Christian is back on the practice field and the Eagles couldn’t be happier. The school didn’t have enough players to field a varsity team last year. Head coach David Foster doesn’t want his players to take a single moment for granted. “I tell these kids to...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
wtva.com
Columbus police investigate possible homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...
Comments / 0