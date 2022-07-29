Dion Dawkins compares Von Miller to 'Michael Jordan stuff'

spectrumlocalnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
fantasypros.com
Micah Hyde carted off field
According to Sal Capaccio, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off the field after intercepting a pass and limping to the sideline during Friday's training camp session. (Sal Capaccio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Micah Hyde's health is paramount to the success of the Bills' defense and would be a...
NFL・
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league. Wolfe, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012. “I’m happy to be done with the game because (the injuries) were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said.
Russell Wilson Addresses Concerns of his Personal Coach Being Around Broncos HQ
Too many cooks ruin the broth.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders
It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
Justin Simmons: Broncos feel 'way different' entering 2022
The Denver Broncos are beginning a new era and there’s a different feeling at the team’s facility than there has been in recent summers. The arrival of new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is largely responsible for that new feeling, but he’s not the only reason. Denver has a new, energetic coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a (pending) new ownership group and free agent additions including defensive lineman D.J. Jones and cornerback K’Waun Williams.
ESPN
Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens DE Derek Wolfe announces retirement after 10 seasons
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement on Friday after a decade in the NFL. Wolfe, 32, decided to leave the game a little over a month after reaching an injury settlement with the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived by Baltimore on June 14, a day after he revealed on social media that he had undergone his second hip surgery of the year. Wolfe missed all of last season with hip and back injuries.
Yardbarker
Retired Denver Bronco says Super Bowl 50 was “Easiest Game”
This past Friday, former Denver Bronco defensive-end Derek Wolfe, announced his retirement from the NFL. The retired Bronco played nine years in the league, eight being with the Broncos and one with the Ravens. Wolfe is best known for being part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 defense. That defense gave...
NBC Sports
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury
The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'fully healthy' and 'fully ready to go'
Bradley Chubb’s troubles may finally be behind him. After a breakout rookie season in 2018, Chubb missed 12 games in 2019, two games in 2020 and 10 games last season. Chubb recorded no sacks last year and he never looked like he was fully recovered from an ankle injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2020 season.
3 Takeaways from STC Dwayne Stukes' First Broncos Camp Presser
What did we learn from Dwayne Stukes' Saturday remarks?
