With more than a billion dollars up for grabs, Central Floridians try their luck

ORLANDO, Fla. — A billion dollars is up for grabs.

Thousands of people across Central Florida are walking into convenience stores and gas stations hoping to win big.

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to nearly $1.3 billion.

The winning numbers will be drawn inside the studios of WFTV’s sister station in Atlanta, WSB-TV.

Five balls are drawn from a set numbered 1 through 70, then one gold mega ball is drawn from balls numbers 1 through 25. Guess all six right to take home the jackpot.

The estimated $1.28 billion jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history.

The Rightway gas station on Orange Blossom Trail claims to be the winningest gas station in Central Florida. They have their winners on display, from $5,000 up to a $5 million winner in 2016.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in more than 302 million. If taken as a lump sum, the $1.2 billion jackpot comes to just under $750 million before taxes.

The other option is to take 30 annual payments that eventually add up to just over a billion dollars.

Players have until 10:45 p.m. Friday to try their luck. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m.

