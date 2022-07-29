Notice of August 2 Meeting of Sanford City Council

sanfordnc.net
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requests
Council member Yvonne Kinston is making several item requests to City Council before she leaves on Aug. 11. Kinston was voted out during the 2022 City Elections, losing her spot to newcomer Deno Hondros.
Fayetteville City Council to receive update on Market House repurposing
The Fayetteville City Council on Monday, Aug. 1 is expected to receive an update on the proposed repurposing of the Market House. The council meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The Market House has been a divisive issue for years, mainly because of its history of slaves being sold there.
Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
In 24 hours, Kenly will lose its police chief and full time officers. What's next?
Kenly, N.C. — On Aug. 2, the town of Kenly will lose its police chief and all full-time officers. They turned in their resignation letters two weeks ago, leaving lingering questions as to what the town will do next and if it can operate without a police force all together.
Top officials quit after Black woman named as town manager
After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager. And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval...
City Council District 2: Shakeyla Ingram defeats former Fayetteville city councilman for District 2 seat
City Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram, running for her second term in office, held off former Councilman Tyrone Williams in Tuesday’s election for the District 2 seat on the Fayetteville City Council, according to unofficial results. Ingram received 749 votes and Williams received 653, according to unofficial results from the N.C....
15 City Streets Scheduled for Resurfacing
Turner Asphalt has been contracted to resurface and rehabilitate several streets owned/maintained by the City of Sanford. Affected streets are: Barnes Street, Cliffside Drive, McLeod Drive, Colonial Drive, Fourth Street, Hall Street, Linden Avenue, Martin Street, Register Street, Sixth Street, York Street, Tryon Drive, Carr Creek Drive, Evers Avenue, and Hope Street.
Fiber provider expanding Lee County footprint with $7.4M commitment
SANFORD – Charlotte-based Conterra Networks says it will expand its fiber network in Lee County with a commitment to invest $7.4 million. It’s the latest expansion Conterra has announced across North Carolina. Currently Conterra says its network can be accessed by more than 950 business locations. The company...
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county -- some from well over a decade ago -- were a surprise to him. Records show Robinson, a likely candidate for governor in 2024, was delinquent on four Guilford...
Town of Kenly to investigate police resignations. What will happen next?
The final official day for all five resigning officers is August 2.
Mitch Colvin wins 3rd term as Fayetteville mayor; 3 incumbent council members lose
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Incumbent Mayor Mitch Colvin appeared to easily cruise to reelection Tuesday as Fayetteville’s mayor, heading for a third term. With all 59 precincts reporting, Colvin had 9,253 votes with 62.74 percent of the overall vote opposed to Freddie de la Cruz’s 5,452 votes at 36.97 percent.
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
COVID cases increase; testing ends at Richmond County Health Department, home testing encouraged
ROCKINGHAM — Although new COVID case numbers continue to rise, the Richmond County Health Department will no longer offer on-site testing. Health Director Cheryl Speight said the department was informed late Thursday that testing would end at 2 p.m. Friday. According to Speight, the state is trying to secure...
Glenwood South bar owner temporarily shuts down nightclub after building code violations
Raleigh, N.C. — A Glenwood South nightlife complex is temporarily closing its doors after the City of Raleigh cited it for multiple building code violations. In a letter provided by his attorney, owner Dan Lovenheim on Wednesday voluntary shut down The Village nightclub, which was operating in a footprint that spanned 616 Glenwood Ave., 517 W. Peace, 513 W. Peace and 507 W. Peace streets.
Bee Hive store set for move
The Bee Hive Thrift Store, which provides funding for local victims of abuse, closed its downtown Clinton location on Friday. The shop will re
Sampson County Sheriff's Office employees sue, claim hours were deleted from timesheets
Sampson County, N.C. — Dozens of Sampson County Sheriff's Office employees are suing the county, alleging they were not paid properly for the hours they worked, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. The lawsuit, which was filed in February, consists of 34 current and former employees and...
Durham residents weigh in one final time before developers design new Hayti project
Durham residents and developers hold final meeting on next steps in the redevelopment of Durham's historic Hayti community.
Goodyear reaches an agreement on labor contracts after employees walkout Friday
An agreement between Goodyear and United Steelworkers has been reached after workers in Fayetteville threatened to go on strike.
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
