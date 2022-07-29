ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Notice of August 2 Meeting of Sanford City Council

sanfordnc.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sanfordnc.net

Comments / 0

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
flcourier.com

Top officials quit after Black woman named as town manager

After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager. And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval...
KENLY, NC
sanfordnc.net

15 City Streets Scheduled for Resurfacing

Turner Asphalt has been contracted to resurface and rehabilitate several streets owned/maintained by the City of Sanford. Affected streets are: Barnes Street, Cliffside Drive, McLeod Drive, Colonial Drive, Fourth Street, Hall Street, Linden Avenue, Martin Street, Register Street, Sixth Street, York Street, Tryon Drive, Carr Creek Drive, Evers Avenue, and Hope Street.
SANFORD, NC
wraltechwire.com

Fiber provider expanding Lee County footprint with $7.4M commitment

SANFORD – Charlotte-based Conterra Networks says it will expand its fiber network in Lee County with a commitment to invest $7.4 million. It’s the latest expansion Conterra has announced across North Carolina. Currently Conterra says its network can be accessed by more than 950 business locations. The company...
LEE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Davis
WSOC Charlotte

NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county -- some from well over a decade ago -- were a surprise to him. Records show Robinson, a likely candidate for governor in 2024, was delinquent on four Guilford...
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The Sanford City Council#Council Chambers
cbs17

Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Glenwood South bar owner temporarily shuts down nightclub after building code violations

Raleigh, N.C. — A Glenwood South nightlife complex is temporarily closing its doors after the City of Raleigh cited it for multiple building code violations. In a letter provided by his attorney, owner Dan Lovenheim on Wednesday voluntary shut down The Village nightclub, which was operating in a footprint that spanned 616 Glenwood Ave., 517 W. Peace, 513 W. Peace and 507 W. Peace streets.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy