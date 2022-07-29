www.centralillinoisproud.com
1470 WMBD
Wildlife Prairie Park’s ‘Big Mike’ passes away
HANNA CITY, Ill. – “Everyone who visited Big Mike walked away with a feeling of peace.”. Those are some of the words on social media from Wildlife Prairie Park about “Big Mike” the bison. “Big Mike” died Thursday. Park officials say they estimate he was fifteen,...
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
hoiabc.com
Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
aledotimesrecord.com
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
newschannel20.com
Redneck fishing tournament returns to Bath, Illinois
BATH, Ill. (WICS) — The Redneck Fishing Tournament kicks off next week on the Illinois River to see how many Copi, formerly known as Asian Carp, people can catch. There is a traditional pole and line children’s fishing tournament from the riverbank in Bath on Thursday, Aug. 4. The tournament begins on Friday, Aug. 5, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 6.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Sunday Links: Animal House - Plus: MBIP Coming Attractions!
Last Friday was the 45th anniversary of the release date of the movie, Animal House. I remember when it came out back in the days when you actually had to go to a movie theater to see a movie and I had to go back about three times because the audience was laughing so hard I missed half of the dialogue!
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Furry friends at the forefront of new Peoria Heights boutique
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) – When it comes to feeding her furry friends, it’s only the best for Samm Hutchison. “Our thing is if it’s natural and good for us, I’m going to be okay with the dogs too,” she said. This past May, Hutchison...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Newsday: Chef Mark shares pulled pork street taco, spicy slaw recipe pt. 2
Central Illinois Newsday: Chef Mark shares pulled pork street taco, spicy slaw recipe pt. 2. Central Illinois Newsday: Chef Mark shares pulled …. ISU golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur in New Jersey. Central Illinois kids learn safety, unique sport …. Normal hears community wants for Uptown South. Backpack Peoria preparing...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit organization holds community clean up
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization led an effort to clean up the community Sunday morning. Sunday morning, Israelites of Peoria met at the Hardees restaurant on North East Adams street to host a community clean-up. James Hogan is a member of the group, and he thinks...
Central Illinois Proud
What to expect at Fiesta en El Rio, Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria celebrates Hispanic heritage Saturday with Fiesta en El Rio. The largest Hispanic event in Peoria will be held at the CEFCU Center Stage on the riverfront from 5 to 11 p.m. “I do know that I met some people coming down from Chicago and...
Central Illinois Proud
Backpack Peoria hands out backpacks to help students prepare for upcoming school year
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria had a line wrapped around its building Saturday as families in need of supplies get ready for the upcoming school year. Backpack Peoria was founded 21 years ago and is still annually helping out the community. Its mission is to make sure every child starts the school year with the essentials to make them successful.
wcbu.org
Removal of a Peoria community garden causes confusion, hurt for property owner
The tender of a community garden several years in the making on the city's Center Bluff says she's "heartbroken" after Peoria's community development department removed it. But the department's director said the property was in such a state that it was hard to tell what was actually being maintained, and what wasn't.
25newsnow.com
Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House
—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
