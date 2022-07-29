PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO