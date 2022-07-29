Active shooter training for Newton Municipal School District

www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Carver Community Coalition speaks on closing of Carver Middle
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carver Community Coalition was formed after the announcement was made that Carver Middle would be closing. The community coalition said they were concerned about the lack of transparency from Meridian Public School District and how taking a school away from that side of town would affect the community.
WTOK-TV
Local police department hosts Stuff the Cruiser event
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department hosted its Stuff the Cruiser event on Saturday. The department is doing what they can to ease the burden for parents buying school supplies for their children ahead of the school year by hosting their annual Stuff the Cruiser event. The police...
WLBT
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Getting to know Odie Barrett
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lauderdale Emergency Management, or LEMA, Director Odie Barrett is no stranger to News Eleven viewers, and when he does grace our screens it is rarely with good news. I thought that this Frontline Responders series would be a good chance for all of you at home get...
WTOK-TV
Community set to host back-to-school prayer event this Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County residents and leaders invite community members to attend their back-to-school community prayer event. The community prayer is happening this Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. at the Clarke County Courthouse in Quitman. At the event, there will be food vendors, musical performances, and a school...
tncontentexchange.com
Bond denied for FastStop suspected shooter
Bond was denied for Carmelo Jackson, the suspected shooter in the Wednesday night armed robbery at FastStop in Hebron, during his initial court appearance. “(The clerk) was robbed, shot and is in very critical condition — these charges could even be upgraded to murder if the victim does not survive — I’m denying bond,” Judge David Lyons said in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon.
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
WTOK-TV
Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health. Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.
WAPT
JPD searching for suspect wanted for breaking into Fondren business
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a man wanted for a burglary in Fondren. According to JPD, a man was caught on camera inside Fondren Fuel early Sunday morning. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect from surveillance footage. Anyone with information is to...
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
WDAM-TV
Suspect in Jones Co. shooting/robbery in custody
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the two at-large suspects sought in a robbery that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition surrendered overnight to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Carmelo Jackson, who was wanted in connection with last week’s Fast Stop armed robbery and shooting, surrendered...
Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
WTOK-TV
MPD makes arrests after answering calls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Friday was a busy one for felony arrests. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 6501 Old Highway 80 West, where a suspect allegedly stole some drinks and pulled a knife when confronted by a clerk. MPD said officers were...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba County
TRISTEN FORTENBERRY, 18, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600. OSCAR CARMANA GARRIDO, 38, of Brandon, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. KIM GENTRY, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LARRY GRIFFIN, 25, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.
Teen arrested in Hebron Fast Stop shooting case
UPDATE: 07/29/2022 5:40 p.m. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities have released the identities of two “prime suspects” in the case. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are both wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Authorities said they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Jackson or Dean is asked […]
News Channel 25
Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee
PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Focused on Mississippi: Neshoba County Fair wrap-up
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair is an icon of Mississippi, like the Biloxi Lighthouse and the Windsor Ruins. The cabins here primarily belong to descendants of the originators of the fair. But as some passed out of the families over the decades and the cabin area expanded, other people have snatched […]
WTOK-TV
2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Heather Luebbers of the Meridian Police Department confirmed to News Eleven that the driver and passenger of a motorcycle are in critical condition. Both victims have been airlifted to a hospital in Jackson after a collision with a car on Highway 19 South at the...
Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
WTOK-TV
Clinton kidnapping suspect returns to face local charge
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man who was arrested in Meridian after being wanted by Clinton police for kidnapping is now back in Lauderdale County. Jason Patrick Fleming, 37, was arrested July 24 on State Boulevard after Clinton police said he took his 15-year-old daughter and came to Meridian. Officials said Fleming had a firearm with him when he was arrested. He is facing a local charge of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
