St. Cloud School District Holding Literacy Breakfast in August

Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.

3 DAYS AGO