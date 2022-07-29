St. Cloud School District Holding Literacy Breakfast in August

knsiradio.com
St. Cloud COP House to Host National Night Out Celebration August 2
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Community Outpost is hosting an event for National Night Out on Tuesday. The event is at the COP House at 600 13th Street South from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include free food, root beer floats, music, yard games, and a chance to see first responder vehicles up close.
Virtual Veterans Town Hall Coming August 9th
(KNSI) — A virtual veteran’s town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is set for next week. The August 9th event is at 2:00 p.m. for veterans seeking care at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System and allows veterans to have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials.
Minnesota Mission of Mercy offers free dental care in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dental care can be expensive when you don't have health insurance, but a clinic in St. Cloud is hoping to relieve some of that pressure on Friday and Saturday. A free dental clinic is being hosted for uninsured, underinsured adults and children of all ages...
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
St. Cloud Apollo High School Class of ’82 40 Year Reunion
St. Cloud Apollo High School class of "82 will be holding our 40 year reunion on Saturday August 6 at The Eagles Club in St. Cloud MN. Socializing begins at 4pm with cash bar and a food truck available. Program starts at 6pm, including a class picture. Door prizes at 7pm with music and socializing into the evening. Spread the word to your class mates and siblings who graduated in 1982. No invitations were sent.
Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
St. Cloud Hospital is First to Remove Heart Tumor Without Open Heart Surgery
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Hospital is the first in the world to use a revolutionary procedure to remove a heart tumor without open heart surgery. A heart and vascular team from CentraCare Health used EchoPixel 4D hologram technology to guide them to the tumor bouncing around a patient’s heart. The team then used an AlphaVac catheter to suction it out. Officials say the operation took about 20 minutes.
Did You Know About These Weird and Crazy MN Laws?
Minnesota: where there are 10,000 lakes, where goodbyes take years, and where ranch is put on everything! We as Minnesotan’s do things a little different here, so here is a quick list of Minnesota’s weirdest laws, where some are fact and some are fiction. You cannot cross state...
10 Easy, Fun, And Free Things To Do Outside This Summer in Minnesota
It’s summertime, which means its time to actually enjoy the outside! Do you want to enjoy the warm weather but don’t know what to do, or don’t want to do something so extravagant, here are ten easy things for you to do when it is nice outside.
Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
Minnesota Receives AAA Bond Rating
(KNSI) – The State of Minnesota has received a coveted Triple-A bond rating from a second agency. The mark is the best possible investment grade tier at Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s. It will reduce the cost to borrow to repair roads and bridges, among other items....
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever
(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
2 Minnesotans win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE 11)- While no one in Minnesota won the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night, two people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes won a million dollars. According to the Minnesota Lottery, there were two winners of the million-dollar prize on Friday. Both people have...
Lucy Smith, one of Minnesota's last remaining Holocaust survivors, dies at 89
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Her life was a victory against Hitler, but Lucy Smith could not defeat time.The 89-year-old Smith, one of the last remaining Holocaust survivors in Minnesota, died on Sunday in St. Paul. Her son, Daniel Smith, told WCCO he is embracing the responsibility to bear witness and continue telling Lucy's story."It means it's important to pass it, and to try to teach it in a way that people can understand and relate to it so it's not just some dusty piece of history," Daniel Smith said. "There's similarities in hatred and prejudice, and so when I think...
