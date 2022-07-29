ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-Year Surge: Brandon Turnage

By Wes Rucker
 2 days ago
247sports.com

Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury

A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football Media Day

Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh took to the podium to talk to the media while nine players were available to preview the season with the media. Here...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Second-Year Surge: Jaylen Wright

The Tennessee football team hopes to return to prominence sooner rather than later under second-year head coach Josh Heupel and his staff. As important as coaching staffs are to a football program, though, players ultimately have to make plays on the field — or get exposed in the process.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aidan Mizell, 4-star WR out of Orlando, announces commitment after 3 SEC finalists

Aidan Mizell, a 4-star wide receiver who named Tennessee, Alabama and Florida as his finalists, announced his commitment on Friday on the 247Sports YouTube page. Mizell, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds out of Orlando Florida (Boone), chose the Gators, and even brought out live Gators during his announcement. He has a reported 39 offers, and is ranked the No. 13 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and No. 16 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
ORLANDO, FL
rockytopinsider.com

An Update on Tennessee Athletics Tickets in 2022

For those gearing up for the start of the 2022-2023 collegiate athletics year, many Tennessee fans are already planning on which football, basketball, baseball, and soccer games they will be attending. However, according to the University of Tennessee, all ticketing moving forward – starting with football – will be digital ticketing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Rising construction costs impacts new Knoxville ballpark

Rising construction costs driven by the pricing of materials and labor is impacting the price tag on a new Knoxville ballpark for the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A; Southern League), leading to a downsizing of the project. How much will be altered is up in the air, as the development team is...
WBIR

East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave

POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
WYSH AM 1380

Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties, summer break cited as one reason why

Unemployment increased in all 95 Tennessee counties last month, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The department said that the county-by-county increases could be blamed, in part, on school employees on their yearly summer break, and that the latest statistics,...
wvlt.tv

CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category. Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.
blooloop.com

Bush’s opens ‘world’s most beautiful bean museum’ in Tennessee

Tennessee is now home to a new attraction described by Bush’s Beans as ‘the world’s most beautiful bean museum’, which is part of a revitalised visitor centre. Located in Dandridge, the museum celebrates Bush’s history and “all things beans”, says a news release. It offers an educational experience through digital exhibits, with guests learning all about beans.
DANDRIDGE, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show

Presented by DENSO • September 10-11, 2022 • McGhee Tyson Airport • Knoxville, TN. 8:00am – 5:00pm : Static Displays, Vendors, Exhibits, Kids Area and Music Stage. *The aerial acts and static displays will be the same on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Parking passes and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
