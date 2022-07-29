Second-Year Surge: Brandon Turnage

247sports.com
Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury
A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football Media Day
Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh took to the podium to talk to the media while nine players were available to preview the season with the media. Here...
Second-Year Surge: Jaylen Wright
The Tennessee football team hopes to return to prominence sooner rather than later under second-year head coach Josh Heupel and his staff. As important as coaching staffs are to a football program, though, players ultimately have to make plays on the field — or get exposed in the process.
Tennessee basketball’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener makes trip a waste if Vols don’t win it
Early-season tournaments are supposed to usually do two things for teams. They help them gauge where they are as a group, and they build up your resume for the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee basketball lost both opportunities with its Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It was revealed Friday by College Basketball Inside...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aidan Mizell, 4-star WR out of Orlando, announces commitment after 3 SEC finalists
Aidan Mizell, a 4-star wide receiver who named Tennessee, Alabama and Florida as his finalists, announced his commitment on Friday on the 247Sports YouTube page. Mizell, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds out of Orlando Florida (Boone), chose the Gators, and even brought out live Gators during his announcement. He has a reported 39 offers, and is ranked the No. 13 wide receiver in the class of 2023, and No. 16 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
rockytopinsider.com
An Update on Tennessee Athletics Tickets in 2022
For those gearing up for the start of the 2022-2023 collegiate athletics year, many Tennessee fans are already planning on which football, basketball, baseball, and soccer games they will be attending. However, according to the University of Tennessee, all ticketing moving forward – starting with football – will be digital ticketing.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
ballparkdigest.com
Rising construction costs impacts new Knoxville ballpark
Rising construction costs driven by the pricing of materials and labor is impacting the price tag on a new Knoxville ballpark for the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A; Southern League), leading to a downsizing of the project. How much will be altered is up in the air, as the development team is...
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
wvlt.tv
Profanity-filled signs displayed in Dandridge during neighbor dispute
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Having a good neighbor can be a huge benefit, but having a neighbor that you disagree with can prove to be a scary situation. That’s the reality for a 78-year-old widow in Dandridge. Over the last several months the woman, who didn’t want to be...
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank holds quarterly board meeting, asks 10News to leave
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, 10News learned the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank would be holding its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Powell Lions Club. WBIR has been investigating the compensation for the eye bank's CEO, Valerie Stewart, after a board member raised questions. Stewart received more than $450,000 in 2019, tax forms show, far more than most eye bank leaders make across the nation.
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision in Knoxville
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle along Kingston Pike Thursday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WYSH AM 1380
Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties, summer break cited as one reason why
Unemployment increased in all 95 Tennessee counties last month, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The department said that the county-by-county increases could be blamed, in part, on school employees on their yearly summer break, and that the latest statistics,...
wvlt.tv
CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category. Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.
blooloop.com
Bush’s opens ‘world’s most beautiful bean museum’ in Tennessee
Tennessee is now home to a new attraction described by Bush’s Beans as ‘the world’s most beautiful bean museum’, which is part of a revitalised visitor centre. Located in Dandridge, the museum celebrates Bush’s history and “all things beans”, says a news release. It offers an educational experience through digital exhibits, with guests learning all about beans.
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank says for two years it mistakenly reported office manager as part-time employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank listed its office manager as part time on official Internal Revenue Service paperwork. Its Form 990 said Laura Gilleran worked 24 hours a week in that role with total compensation of $137,048. Executive Director Valerie...
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show
Presented by DENSO • September 10-11, 2022 • McGhee Tyson Airport • Knoxville, TN. 8:00am – 5:00pm : Static Displays, Vendors, Exhibits, Kids Area and Music Stage. *The aerial acts and static displays will be the same on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Parking passes and...
wvlt.tv
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
