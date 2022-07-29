Dairy workers continue pressuring Hannaford to adopt stronger labor protections in supply chain

www.mainepublic.org
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
WMTW
Maine Micro Artisan Fair makes space for shopping and selling local
WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Micro Artisans Fair provides a space for local makers to sell their unique handmade goods, giving shoppers an easy way to shop local. The fair is an offshoot of the Gorham-based shop of the same name, which features multiple Maine artisans, selling everything from handmade toys to jewelry and tote bags.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
US News and World Report ranks Maine Medical Center best hospital in state
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center earned the top spot on a list of hospitals in the state compiled by U.S. News and World Report. This is the tenth consecutive time Maine Med has earned this distinction. The list compared more than 4,500 hospitals in the country. Fewer than...
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
WPFO
'We always worried about our life': Ukrainian family finds safe haven in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday was a bittersweet moment for a Ukrainian family that arrived in Portland after days of traveling from Kiev. They are safe from war, but worried for their country and their husbands are still there. Natalia Iantsevych grew up with Tetiana Izmailova and Iyrna Kynsh when she...
WMTW
Droughts are causing wells to dry up, impacting livestock
AUBURN, Maine — With half of Maine experiencing drought conditions, some farms are struggling to maintain normal operations. The well at Maple Row Farms, a dairy farm in Auburn, dried up over the weekend during 90-degree temperatures, putting their water source into jeopardy. “There’s no water anywhere," farmer Chris...
WPFO
Woman claims she lost her job at Maine jail after reporting COVID concerns to CDC
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A Gorham woman claims that Cumberland County Jail administrators illegally revoked the security clearance that allowed her to work at the commissary after she reported concerns about safety precautions during a COVID-19 outbreak last year to state health authorities. Anne Kozloff, 60, worked for the Keefe Commissary...
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
wabi.tv
Zebra foal born in Maine
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for moose, lobsters, loons... and zebras?. York’s Wild Kingdom announced on Friday that a new zebra foal was born at the zoo on July 24. The foal was named Sunday and York’s said both mother and foal were “doing great.”
Does She Look Familiar? Lost Photo Found At Central Maine Store
People lose things all the time. Most of the time, they are generic, valueless, items. A pair of sunglasses, earbuds, socks in the dryer (where do they really go???), etc. Even if those items do cost a chunk of change, we can always go buy a replacement. However, sometimes, we...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
thewindhameagle.com
Business Spotlight: Sebago Station Four Runway
As dedicated professionals who put their lives on the line each time they answer a call for help,. firefighters know how important food can be and put a lot of effort into preparing tasty and healthy meals for crews on duty at the fire station. Now two retired firefighters are sharing the cooking expertise they developed on the job and the result is a diner featuring savory dishes that everyone can enjoy.
Route 1 in Kittery, Maine, May Soon Be Invaded by a Parade of Kazoo Players
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For the last couple of weeks, there have been protestors making the rounds along the Seacoast area in Maine and New Hampshire. Even though they seem to be bouncing between Kittery and Portsmouth, they've been seen mostly in Kittery. In fact, just last week, the protest group -- the Nationalist Social Club -- was seen parading out front of our beloved Kittery Trading Post, leading KTP to promptly release a statement after reaching out to Kittery Police.
WGME
Historic heatwave possible in Maine next week, temps near 100 degrees possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read that headline right. The heat is coming back- and it looks like it will be returning in a big way by the time we get to the end of next week. THE REASON: A weather pattern shift, and a major one at that. The current weather pattern Maine is in, and will continue to be in through next Tuesday has been keeping the heat at bay. A persistent dip in the jet stream, which controls the weather pattern across the US, has continued to funnel "cool" air into the state from Canada, and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
WTGS
'I really appreciate what he did': UPS driver brings trash can in from long driveway
WINDHAM, Maine (WGME) — A UPS driver recently made a difference for a woman in Maine. Not only did he bring a package to her doorstep, but he also brought up her trash bin. It was a small act of kindness, but it's getting a big response. Those little...
boothbayregister.com
Lewis responds to antique dealers newspaper article
Steve Lewis didn’t care for how the select board was characterized in a recent article submitted to the Boothbay Register. He spoke during the July 27 meeting during public forum. Lewis believed the article’s author John DeSimone remarks regarding the board’s decision not allowing vendors to charge a Boothbay Common admissions fees were unfair. In his article promoting the 62nd annual Boothbay Region Antiques Show, DeSimone stated show managers were given permission by the town in January, but later told in May, the new rental policy prohibited admission fees.
WPFO
Let's address the elephant in Livermore, Maine
LIVERMORE (WGME) -- Just when you thought you have seen it all in Maine, an elephant is causing people to do a double take in Livermore. "When something odd such as this comes up, I guess I'm a sucker for it," Cea Jay Pitcher, the current owner of the elephant, said.
WGME
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
