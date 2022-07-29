Expect overnight lane closures on I-30 in August

www.thv11.com
magnoliareporter.com
Information meeting about Arkadelphia bypass will be Tuesday
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive. The meeting is for proposed plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass’ eastern terminus on North 10th Street (Highway 67) from Pine...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Broadway Street to close multiple nights for construction
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Broadway Street below Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will be fully closed during overnight hours for construction beginning Monday, August 1. Weather permitting, Broadway Street will be closed between the I-30 frontage roads between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Monday, August 1 until Friday, August 5.
Benton cycle shop to renovate concessions building at Tyndall Park
BENTON, Ark. — The family behind Holy Roller Bike Shop in downtown Benton is turning an old concession stand behind Tyndall Park into a fresh snack bar and sports gear rental shop. Scott Elliott, the owner of Holy Roller, discovered his first taste of freedom when he learned how...
New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
LRPD begins move to new downtown headquarters
Little Rock police are just about set to move into their new headquarters in downtown Little Rock.
getnews.info
Clarksville hotel fire leads Plainview family to relive early July house fire
Clarksville fire crews were called to the Best Western motel at around 2:20 pm after they received reports that the motel has caught fire.
KATV
Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
Rison man killed after train hits vehicle
A man is dead after a collision involving a train in Rison.
Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide
A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.
littlerocksoiree.com
Building on Our House's Open Door Policy
In 2013, Cynthia Walton Frazier was rocking babies at Arkansas Children’s Hospital while fate was busy pulling together the right people to build something that would impact her, her family, another one across town and homelessness in central Arkansas forever. “Every week [at ACH], I was waiting on DHS...
Traffic cleared after diesel spill on I-40 near Lonoke
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Officials have said that all lanes on I-40 westbound have been cleared following a traffic accident on Wednesday morning. Traffic near Lonoke County was impacted after an overturned tractor trailer caused a diesel spill on I-40. According to traffic officials, the accident happened 2.3 miles...
One person found dead in south Little Rock, police say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person was found dead at a house on Whispering Pines Drive. The Little Rock Police Department have only shared that the person was found dead at the house. Whispering Pines Drive is located in south Little...
ualrpublicradio.org
Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock
Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
russellvillearkansas.org
Important Information from Entergy
PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW FROM ENTERGY!. Entergy is committed to keeping our customers informed on where they go to get assistance paying their utility bills. We understand, empathize, and care about our community residents who may be experiencing struggles during tough economic times. Whether it’s from inflation, loss of job, or other situations outside of their control, Entergy is committed to being a resource for our low income residents in order to provide assistance through delayed payment arrangements, and offering up to 1,000,000 in matching contributions through “The Power to Care” program. Our Entergy website offers additional information on assistance, and how others can help through the Power to Care program at Entergy.com.
goworldtravel.com
‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse.
