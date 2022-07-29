ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

EMCC practical nursing program received pin and graduate

By Mary Carroll Sullivan
wcbi.com
 2 days ago
www.wcbi.com

wcbi.com

Two groups in Louisville host back to school drive for families

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- School is already in session for some students, and in Louisville a local organization invited families to receive free school supplies. South Louisville Baptist Church partnered with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club on Saturday for a back to school drive. The organizations filled several tables with bookbags,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus back-to-school give-a-way prepares kids

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The countdown for Lowndes County students to return to school is fastly approaching. And a Columbus native is extending a helping hand to prepare students for the classroom. Folks gathered at the Lowndes County Boys and Girls Club for a back-to-school giveaway. Although information...
wcbi.com

Houston FD hosts annual Fire Academy for kids

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter. The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.
HOUSTON, MS
Columbus, MS
Education
wcbi.com

Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Dance Like The Stars event raises thousands for the boys and girl club

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and helped raise more than $260,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. The annual “Dance Like the Stars’ event is the largest fundraiser for the clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. Justice Court...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

FEMA plans to help fix damages after tornado hits Columbus School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In February 2019 a tornado came through Columbus. It destroyed homes and buildings along 20th street North and left the former Hunt School with substantial damage. The Columbus Municipal School District is working with FEMA to find ways to pay for the repairs. Years ago...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Contagious outbreak at local humane society

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society will offer only limited services on Saturday, July 30, after a contagious outbreak on Friday. A social media post Friday afternoon says the shelter closed Friday afternoon for a deep clean after identifying cases of parvo. The Shelter will open on Saturday...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Identifying red flags, inclusion both key to curbing threats

With the reality that a school shooting could happen anywhere in the United States or anytime, there is also the reality many forget: The shooter could be anyone. Spotting the warning signs and being proactive in stopping potential violence is crucial. Mississippi State University Associate Professor and Director of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: New development in Columbus homicide case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are new developments in a Friday Homicide investigation in Columbus. Investigators now believe 55 year- old Willie Jennings was stabbed, not shot as earlier reported. The investigation into Jennings death began as an accident investigation after reports of a vehicle crash on Shannon Drive...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigate possible homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Police are investigating a deadly incident Friday morning in Columbus. Chief Fred Shelton says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Shannon Avenue. According to Chief Shelton, the victim died from what appeared to be a stab wound. Officers arrived to find a car crashed on the...
wcbi.com

Lamar County residents have a new way of getting weather alerts

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- Having multiple ways to get information is what WCBI’s weather team always encourages. In Lamar County, Alabama they are doing just that. They’ve upgraded their way of warning residents because their tornado sirens were a hit and miss. “Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t and...
LAMAR COUNTY, AL

