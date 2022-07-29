EMCC practical nursing program received pin and graduate

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter. The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.

HOUSTON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO