Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

www.postregister.com
Related
Post Register
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Post Register
Dogs left in yard and out of water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The heat wave is taking a toll on local pets. The Idaho Humane Society tells IdahoNews.com it impounded two dogs left in a yard without water in triple-digit temperatures. The pet owners told IHS the dogs had water when they left the animals in the...
Post Register
Opinion: Hope for Idaho to have competent family lawyer
When I received a call from Tom Arkoosh a couple of weeks ago, asking if I would support his candidacy for Idaho attorney general, I did not hesitate to say yes. It is an interesting fact that he favored me with his support for that same office 40 years ago. Tom was Gem County prosecuting attorney at that time, and I was looking for prosecutor support because my primary and general election opponents were both county prosecutors. I won the elections and served eight years as attorney general. I know what it takes to be the family lawyer for the Gem State, and Tom has the right stuff.
Post Register
McGeachin OKs big pay boost for GOP official
BOISE — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Health vs. wealth: Some Idaho lawmakers believe Medicaid expansion has been too costly
It’s been four years since Idaho voters embraced Medicaid expansion, providing access to affordable health care for thousands of working adults. The move was a sharp rebuke of the Legislature’s Republican majority, which spent years talking about the issue without moving forward.
Post Register
Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers reached a deal early Monday on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors. The House and Senate versions of the bill differed on collegiate sports betting, with the Senate version barring...
Post Register
Tennessee's first-ever legal cannabis bar, restaurant opens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first legal cannabis bar and restaurant, Buds & Brews, is now open in Nashville's Germantown. "Join us for delicious food, beverages, and infused dipping sauces," the restaurant noted on social media Thursday, which was the day it opened. The menu features "upscale bar fare,"...
Comments / 0