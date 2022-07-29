www.silverandblackpride.com
Raiders LB Ted Hendricks Was Great at Fun and Games
The Las Vegas Raiders have a long history of great players, and perhaps none embodies the image of the Silver and Black better than Ted Hendricks
Derek Carr Gives His Latest Assessment on the Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr after two weeks of camp gave his latest thoughts and assessments on the Las Vegas Raiders training camp.
Guy Got His Kicks on First Day With Raiders
The greatest punter in the history of the NFL, Ray Guy, was also part of what many consider the greatest professional sports franchise in the Las Vegas Raiders.
AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders
It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
Raiders P AJ Cole named most productive punter in the NFL
In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he named 13 “luxury” players in the NFL that will help contribute to more wins this year than you would think. That list included players like Kyle Dugger (Patriots), J.D. McKissic (Commanders) and Gus Edwards (Ravens). But the only...
Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers
The Miami Dolphins will face the 49ers in head coach Mike McDaniel's return to San Francisco in Week 13
Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 3
In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking...
Rodney Hudson contemplated retirement but now is all in for 2022
Rodney Hudson is close to the end. He knows it. The center said that’s why he skipped the Cardinals’ entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, to determine whether he wanted to return for 2022. “Like any other season, you take some time off, spend some time with...
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury
The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
