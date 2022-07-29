ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders

It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Giants
Yardbarker

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 3

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. We just went through the best cornerbacks the Raiders will face, and we'll keep it in the secondary, looking...
NBC Sports

Rodney Hudson contemplated retirement but now is all in for 2022

Rodney Hudson is close to the end. He knows it. The center said that’s why he skipped the Cardinals’ entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, to determine whether he wanted to return for 2022. “Like any other season, you take some time off, spend some time with...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury

The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy