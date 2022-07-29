Thousands affected in Allegheny Health Network data breach

triblive.com
Information of 8,000 people possibly leaked after Allegheny Health Network data breach
PITTSBURGH — Medical information belonging to nearly 8,000 patients may have been leaked after the Allegheny Health Network experienced a data breach. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, an AHN employee’s account was compromised after they opened a phishing email. Leaked information could include patients’ names, birthdays, addresses,...
Data breach potentially exposes names and medical history of AHN patients
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of patient names and medical histories could be leaked here in Pittsburgh. A data breach at Allegheny Health Network is being blamed for the potential leak. According to a report from the Trib, an employee opened a phishing email last month, compromising that employee's account. The leak includes medical information, some social security numbers, and financial data. AHN has since notified those affected by email.
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
BA.5 now dominant covid-19 variant in Allegheny County
The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant strain of the covid-19 virus in Allegheny County, health officials said Thursday. According to the county health department’s weekly covid-19 report, the variant accounts for about two-thirds of the covid cases in Allegheny County. The variant, which experts say is the most...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Questions on North Huntingdon's waiver procedure
I recently became aware of a practice by the North Huntingdon commissioners to entertain requests for waivers of building permit fees from nonprofit organizations (“North Huntingdon rejects Norwin request to waive permit fee,” June 13, TribLIVE). Intrigued by this practice, I submitted a Right-to-Know request for waivers requested since 2018.
Closed Pa. hospital caught up in $25 million Medicare scam
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Ellwood City Medical Center (ECMC) was caught up in a Medicare fraud scheme that prosecutors say was perpetrated by a man who had control of employees and accounts at the hospital. According to federal prosecutors, Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged...
CBS News
Westmoreland County police remind residents to be mindful of phone scams
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Latrobe Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents about the potential of recurring phone scams. "Several scams are still circulating in Westmoreland County," the post read. "If you get a call that a loved one is in jail or in an accident, hang...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State audit of Markle Fire Department Relief Association referred to Westmoreland DA after irregularities alleged
The state auditor general has asked the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office to look deeper into the financial operation of the Markle Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association in Allegheny Township after an audit allegedly uncovered evidence of missing money and other irregularities over a three-year period. “Our auditors uncovered...
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work. Download the FREE WPXI News...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
Monongahela Incline to shut down through mid-November
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Mon Incline will shut down, starting tomorrow.Pittsburgh Regional Transit will work to modernize controls, and electrical systems, and upgrade the station. Shuttle buses will run every thirty minutes.The Incline will reopen in mid-November.
wtae.com
At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
PNC warns of scam targeting customers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is alerting its customers to a new scam.It says someone is texting, emailing and calling people pretending to be with PNC in a scam to steal personal and account information.PNC advises customers never to click on these links and share their online passwords by phone or email. PNC said it will never ask for that or your full credit card or social security numbers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Nice birthday present': Tarentum woman's digital marketing studio celebrates 4th anniversary with $10,000 grant
Katie Urich moved from the North Hills to Tarentum last year to grow her digital marketing studio. The self-described “old house nerd” bought a large Victorian home in East Tarentum and has settled nicely into the community, which she said is supportive of small businesses. A graduate of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announces death of paramedic in the line of duty
A North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue paramedic and rescue technician died Saturday, 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the line of duty, officials said. Fred Manno, 64, of Southwest Greensburg and his partner dropped a patient off at a township home July 19 when Manno had the medical emergency. He immediately was treated by his partner, who also was Manno’s best friend, according to EMS Director Shane Spielvogle.
New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton
CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton. The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area. Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space. The first tenants are expected to move in next month. "This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition." The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city. Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parts of Pittsburgh's Northside under precautionary boil water advisory
Several hundred households in Pittsburgh’s Northside are being asked to boil their water as a precaution after a water main break Saturday. Officials with the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the break caused a loss in water pressure, which can result in bacterial contaminants entering the water. There were about 460 households under the precautionary advisory in parts of Perry South, Fineview and the Central Northside.
