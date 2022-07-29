Thousands affected in Allegheny Health Network data breach

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton. The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area. Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space. The first tenants are expected to move in next month. "This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition." The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city. Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.

CLAIRTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO