ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Thousands affected in Allegheny Health Network data breach

By Megan Guza
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
triblive.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Data breach potentially exposes names and medical history of AHN patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of patient names and medical histories could be leaked here in Pittsburgh. A data breach at Allegheny Health Network is being blamed for the potential leak. According to a report from the Trib, an employee opened a phishing email last month, compromising that employee's account. The leak includes medical information, some social security numbers, and financial data. AHN has since notified those affected by email.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BA.5 now dominant covid-19 variant in Allegheny County

The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant strain of the covid-19 virus in Allegheny County, health officials said Thursday. According to the county health department’s weekly covid-19 report, the variant accounts for about two-thirds of the covid cases in Allegheny County. The variant, which experts say is the most...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Questions on North Huntingdon's waiver procedure

I recently became aware of a practice by the North Huntingdon commissioners to entertain requests for waivers of building permit fees from nonprofit organizations (“North Huntingdon rejects Norwin request to waive permit fee,” June 13, TribLIVE). Intrigued by this practice, I submitted a Right-to-Know request for waivers requested since 2018.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WKBN

Closed Pa. hospital caught up in $25 million Medicare scam

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Ellwood City Medical Center (ECMC) was caught up in a Medicare fraud scheme that prosecutors say was perpetrated by a man who had control of employees and accounts at the hospital. According to federal prosecutors, Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny Health Network#Data Breach#Personal Data#Social Security Numbers#Highmark Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State audit of Markle Fire Department Relief Association referred to Westmoreland DA after irregularities alleged

The state auditor general has asked the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office to look deeper into the financial operation of the Markle Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association in Allegheny Township after an audit allegedly uncovered evidence of missing money and other irregularities over a three-year period. “Our auditors uncovered...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
wtae.com

At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PNC warns of scam targeting customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is alerting its customers to a new scam.It says someone is texting, emailing and calling people pretending to be with PNC in a scam to steal personal and account information.PNC advises customers never to click on these links and share their online passwords by phone or email. PNC said it will never ask for that or your full credit card or social security numbers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue announces death of paramedic in the line of duty

A North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue paramedic and rescue technician died Saturday, 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the line of duty, officials said. Fred Manno, 64, of Southwest Greensburg and his partner dropped a patient off at a township home July 19 when Manno had the medical emergency. He immediately was treated by his partner, who also was Manno’s best friend, according to EMS Director Shane Spielvogle.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton. The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area. Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space. The first tenants are expected to move in next month. "This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition." The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city. Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parts of Pittsburgh's Northside under precautionary boil water advisory

Several hundred households in Pittsburgh’s Northside are being asked to boil their water as a precaution after a water main break Saturday. Officials with the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the break caused a loss in water pressure, which can result in bacterial contaminants entering the water. There were about 460 households under the precautionary advisory in parts of Perry South, Fineview and the Central Northside.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy