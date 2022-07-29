'Millennium of Music' moves to higher-profile spot in KETR Sunday morning lineup

www.ketr.org
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Review: Little Feat’s Live Classic ‘Waiting For Columbus’ Gets A Big Overhaul
Many of the most essential live albums were recorded when the artists were young, hungry, and ready to take their careers to the next level. Think The Allman Brothers Band at Fillmore East, Frampton Comes Alive, Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, Bob Marley and the Wailers Live, or The Who’s Live at Leeds. That wasn’t the case with Little Feat in 1977.
yr.media
Gen Z Keeping it ‘Classic’ With the Playlist
High school student and rock music fan, Victoria Vilton, recently devoured “Kingdom of Back” by Marie Lu, a historical fantasy novel based on the life of Mozart’s sister. Finding the book to be “so completely absorbing,” Vilton decided to check out a few of Mozart’s pieces herself.
AOL Corp
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
New Joni Mitchell Box Set Chronicles the Turn She Took After ‘Blue’
Click here to read the full article. Days after stunning the internet with her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell announced the upcoming box set The Asylum Albums (1972-1975). The release chronicles the pivotal turn Mitchell took following the massive success of 1971’s Blue when she famously retreated to British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast for a period of solitude. There, she wrote For the Roses. The release contains the remastering of that album, followed by 1974’s Court and Spark, the double live album Miles of Aisles (1974), and The Hissing of Summer Lawns, released the following year. The Asylum Albums, out...
The Comet Is Coming Announce Album, Share New Song “Code”: Listen
The Comet Is Coming have announced a new album, Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. The project will be released September 23 via Impulse! Records. Created during a four-day session at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, it follows their 2019 companion releases Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery and The Afterlife. The trio of Danalogue (aka synth player and producer Dan Leavers), Shabaka (saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings), and Betamax (drummer and producer Max Hallett) has introduced the record with a song called “Code.” Listen below.
Guitar World Magazine
John Mayer recruits Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle for three Yellowstone Flood Relief benefit concerts
The trio of shows will span August 8 to 21, and will see Mayer share the stage with each guest on separate occasions before concluding the run with a headline solo slot. John Mayer has announced three Rise for the River relief concerts, which will raise funds for the Park Country Community Foundation to support those who have been impacted by the Yellowstone River flood that occurred in June.
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
International Business Times
'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Attends Lollapalooza; Jams With Metallica [Watch]
Joseph Quinn, who is popularly known for playing Eddie Munson's character in the Netflix series "Stranger Things," jammed with Metallica band members, including James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich at the Lollapalooza music festival. Netflix took to Twitter over the weekend to share a clip featuring the 29-year-old actor...
SFGate
Lollapalooza 2022: Black Coffee Predicted the South African Musical Takeover
Black Coffee is here to prove that dance music is spiritual. In 2009, the South African DJ’s breakthrough release Home Brewed showcased the expansive community feeling shared by gospel, house, and the music of his country. Today, he’s full speed ahead on sharing that musical breadth. Ahead of his Lollapalooza performance, he sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about the past, present, and future of dance music in the latest episode of The Green Room.
How Jazmine Sullivan Made Sure Her Lollapalooza 2022 Debut Performance Was Unforgettable
Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Stereogum
The Comet Is Coming – “CODE”
The Comet Is Coming — the London-based jazz-rock/rave trio comprising Danalogue (Dan Leavers), Shabaka (Shabaka Hutchings), and Betamax (Max Hallett) — are announcing their fourth studio album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, out September 23. This follows 2019’s The Afterlife. Along with the announcement is a mind-bending lead single and visualizer, “CODE.”
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce first US tour dates in 6 years
Get ready to rock, Springsteen fans. The Boss and the E. Street Band have just announced a huge list of American tour dates for 2023 and ticket options are on the way!. Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy’s Bruce Springsteen Radio, and more!
Billie Eilish Surprises Fans With ‘Happier Than Ever’ Anniversary Performance at Amoeba Hollywood
Click here to read the full article. With just a few hours notice, a line at Amoeba Hollywood had formed all the way around the block. But patrons weren’t queued for an exclusive record release; instead, they were there for an impromptu live performance from 20-year-old Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish. This weekend, her second studio record, “Happier Than Ever,” celebrates its one-year anniversary, and on Friday afternoon she took to her iconic hometown record store to perform an acoustic set of selections from the record. Fans crowded every nook and cranny of Amoeba’s new Hollywood location to see the singer play a...
